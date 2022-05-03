Toronto Hydro encouraging customers to take action to stay emergency-ready

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Toronto Hydro is kicking off Emergency Preparedness Week (May 1-7) by encouraging customers to be prepared for emergencies such as extended power outages.

While the winter season is behind us, emergencies such as extreme weather events can happen at any time. In case of power outages, it's important for customers to be prepared so they can help keep themselves and their loved ones safe while Toronto Hydro works through its power restoration process — which, when there are multiple, widespread outages, starts with restoring outages that are most critical to public safety, including hospitals, fire and police.

According to a recent social media poll, only about 40 per cent of respondents reported having a 72-hour emergency kit at home. While extended outages are uncommon, it's important for customers to be prepared to be without power for up to 72 hours in case of emergency.

What customers can do to prepare:

Download Toronto Hydro's Emergency Preparedness Guide – now available on our website in nine languages — for a list of key resources, an emergency preparedness checklist, and tips on what to do before, during and after an outage (our emergency preparedness tips can also be translated into additional languages from our website using Google Translate)

Stock your 72-hour emergency kit with essential items including water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, a battery-powered or crank radio, extra batteries, a first aid kit and cash

Keep your emergency kit in an easy-to-access location known to all family members

Customize your kit to your family – aging parents, young children and pets may require special preparation

Check your kit twice a year to replace any items you've used or that may be out-of-date

For more emergency preparedness tips, visit torontohydro.com/beprepared.

Emergency Preparedness Week (EP Week) is a national awareness initiative aimed at encouraging Canadians to take steps to become better prepared for emergencies. EP Week is supported by Public Safety Canada as well as public and private sector organizations supporting emergency preparedness at the local level. An annual event for over 25 years, it traditionally takes place during the first full week of May.

QUOTE

"While we're seeing greater recognition of the importance of emergency preparedness, many of our customers still do not have a fully-stocked, 72-hour emergency kit at home. For Emergency Preparedness Week, we're encouraging our customers to plan ahead so they can keep themselves safe and comfortable in the event of a power outage or other emergency."

Russell Baker , Spokesperson, Toronto Hydro

