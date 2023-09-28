Toronto Hydro Earns Spot on Canada's 2024 Clean16 for Sustainability Efforts

For a full list of honourees and more information, please visit www.clean50.com

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Toronto Hydro has been recognized as a sustainability leader by Canada's 2024 Clean50, in addition to earning a spot on Canada's Clean16 list as a top contributor in the category of Traditional Energy.

Anthony Haines (President and CEO), Amanda Klein (Executive Vice-President of External Affairs and Corporate Development and Chief Legal Officer), and Jodi Engel (Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources, Environment and Safety Officer) accepted the honours on behalf of the utility.

Canada's 2024 Clean16 Award Logo (CNW Group/Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited)

The Toronto Hydro team was recognized for leading the development of the utility's Climate Action Plan — the first of its kind by a utility in Canada and a key component of the organization's Utility of the Future strategy. This plan shows how a local distributor can evolve to operate, serve and harness growth and electrification; facilitate climate action and decarbonization; and continue to sustainably modernize. Overall, Toronto Hydro was commended for its commitment to climate action, while continuing to deliver safe, reliable and clean electricity to the largest and fastest growing city in the country.

Created by Delta Management Group, Canada's Clean50 annually recognizes and brings together sustainability leaders from across the country. This work includes various awards from 16 diverse categories and a summit that offers honourees the opportunity for cross-sectoral learning, collaboration and engagement.

To learn more about Toronto Hydro's climate action and sustainability efforts, please visit www.torontohydro.com/reports.

QUICK FACTS

Toronto Hydro is one of only 13 electrical utilities in Canada to be designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada

In 2022, Toronto Hydro reduced greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 8 per cent compared to the previous year, and by 40 per cent compared to 2018

Toronto Hydro is committed to achieving net zero in its own operations by 2040

In 2022, Toronto Hydro reduced fleet fuel consumption and associated emissions by approximately 11 per cent relative to 2021 through fleet-related initiatives, including anti-idling technology, use of bio-diesel and use of hybrid/fully electric vehicles

To date, Toronto Hydro's electric fleet consists of a fully electric bucket truck, 13 fully battery electric vehicles and 53 hybrid vehicles

To date, in partnership with the City of Toronto and the Toronto Parking Authority Toronto Hydro has installed 47 on-street electric vehicle charging stations

QUOTES

"On behalf of Toronto Hydro, I'd like to thank Delta Management Group and Canada's Clean50 for this recognition. It's an honour to be among individuals and organizations who play an important role in creating a more sustainable future. As the electricity distribution company powering Canada's largest city, we are committed to helping Toronto reach its net-zero vision, as well as achieving net-zero emissions in our operations."

Anthony Haines, President and CEO, Toronto Hydro

About Toronto Hydro

The Corporation is a holding company that wholly owns two subsidiaries:

Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) — distributes electricity; and

Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. — provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of Toronto

The principal business of the Corporation and its subsidiaries is the distribution of electricity by THESL, which owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 791,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 17 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

About Delta Management Group / Canada's Clean50

Leading ESG, sustainability and clean tech search firm Delta Management Group founded, and remains the steward of the Canada's Clean50 awards, created in 2011 to annually identify, recognize and connect 50 sustainability leaders from every sector of Canadian endeavor, in order to facilitate understanding, collaboration and innovation in the fight to keep climate change impacts below 1.5 degrees C. Ancillary awards also recognize 20 Emerging Leaders and the 24 Top Sustainability Projects of the year, as well as bestow Lifetime Achievement designations.

Social Media Accounts

Twitter: twitter.com/torontohydro

Facebook: facebook.com/torontohydro

YouTube: youtube.com/torontohydro

Instagram: instagram.com/torontohydro

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/toronto-hydro

SOURCE Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited

For further information: Daniel McNeil, Corporate Spokesperson, Toronto Hydro, Phone: 416-903-6845, Email: [email protected]; Gavin Pitchford, CEO, Delta Management Group, Phone: 416-925-2005, Email: [email protected]