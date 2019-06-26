Toronto Hydro CFO named one of Canada's Top 40 Under 40

As the Executive Vice-President and CFO for Toronto Hydro, Ms. Cipolla is responsible for the financial strategic management and public reporting of the organization. Under her leadership, Toronto Hydro has consistently achieved strong financial performance and delivered significant dividends to its sole shareholder, the City of Toronto.

In addition to promoting excellence in performance at Toronto Hydro, Ms. Cipolla was recognized for her role as an industry leader. She was recently named the first female chair of the Canadian Electricity Association (CEA) CFO Committee, and previously served as chair of the CEA Finance and Accounting Committee.

Ms. Cipolla has advocated for rate-regulated activities to be recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards, and, in 2017, she received a CEA recognition award for leadership, dedication and hard work within the Canadian electricity sector.

Ms. Cipolla has also demonstrated leadership in corporate social responsibility, having helped lead Toronto Hydro's charitable activities in support of Sunnybrook's Ross Tilley Burn Centre, United Way, The Salvation Army and SickKids, and gives back through local charities and volunteerism.

Ms. Cipolla and her peers were selected from over 850 nominees by an independent advisory board comprising 25 business leaders from across Canada. Honourees were chosen on four key criteria: vision and innovation; leadership; impact and influence; and social responsibility.

QUICK FACTS

Ms. Cipolla started with Toronto Hydro in 2008 and has held various senior leadership roles within the organization

Ms. Cipolla is a Chartered Professional Accountant with the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario

Canada's Top 40 Under 40® was founded in 1995 by Caldwell and is one of the country's most coveted awards for young business leaders

QUOTE

"It's an incredible honour and privilege to receive this recognition alongside some of Canada's most distinguished young leaders. I share this recognition with my fellow colleagues and am grateful to my incredible mentors and family who've inspired and supported me over the years."

- Aida Cipolla, Executive Vice-President and CFO, Toronto Hydro

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. It has approximately 774,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18% of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

