Toronto Hydro announces new President and Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Toronto Hydro Corporation announced today that Jana Mosley, P.Eng, PMP, ICD.D, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of Toronto Hydro Corporation effective September 3, 2024. Ms. Mosley succeeds Anthony Haines, who has been President and Chief Executive Officer of Toronto Hydro Corporation since October 2009. Mr. Haines will remain with the Corporation until December 31, 2024 to ensure an orderly transition in leadership.

Jana Mosley (CNW Group/Toronto Hydro Corporation)

Ms. Mosley is an experienced industry leader with over two decades in the energy sector, including seven years in senior executive roles. She currently serves as President, ENMAX Power Corporation and was previously Senior Vice President, ENMAX Power. In these roles Ms. Mosley had accountability for the development and safe operation of Calgary's electric grid and non-regulated construction services. She led the utility to top quartile performance with a focus on safety, people and culture, customer experience, grid modernization, financial performance, regulatory reform and operational excellence including a focus on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG).

Prior to her experience at ENMAX, Ms. Mosley held executive, senior leadership and professional technical leadership roles at Similan Consulting, Alberta Electric System Operator, Schlumberger and TransAlta Utilities & AltaLink Management Limited.

QUICK FACTS

Ms. Mosley holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Manitoba . She is a registered Professional Engineer ( P.Eng ) from the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta , is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and a certified member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D).

. She is a registered Professional Engineer ( ) from the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of , is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and a certified member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D). Ms. Mosley was a Calgary Influential Women in Business 2022 Award Winner, named one of Canada's Most Powerful Women by WXN in 2023, and is an Executive Board Member of Western Energy Institute.

QUOTE

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of Toronto Hydro Corporation, I am pleased to announce Ms. Jana Mosley's appointment as the company's new President and CEO after an extensive search process. I would also like to thank Anthony Haines for his almost 20 years of executive leadership and dedication to Toronto Hydro. On behalf of the Corporation, we wish him all the best."

David McFadden, Chair, Board of Directors, Toronto Hydro Corporation

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro is a holding company which wholly owns two subsidiaries:

Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) – distributes electricity; and

Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. – provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of Toronto

The principal business of Toronto Hydro and its subsidiaries is the distribution of electricity by THESL, which owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 794,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 17 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

