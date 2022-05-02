Toronto Hydro announces new Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Toronto Hydro Corporation announces that, Céline Arsenault, CPA, CA, has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective June 6, 2022. Ms. Arsenault replaces Federico Zeni, who has been Interim CFO since the departure of Aida Cipolla, former CFO, who left the Corporation in March 2022.

QUICK FACTS

Ms. Arsenault brings with her over 25 years of financial knowledge and leadership experience, including 10 years previously as Corporate Controller at Toronto Hydro





Ms. Arsenault has held progressively senior professional and leadership positions within the telecommunications and utility space, in both public and private sector organizations





Ms. Arsenault holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in Accounting from the University of Ottawa and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) in Quebec and Ontario

QUOTE

"I am pleased to welcome Céline Arsenault back to Toronto Hydro as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Céline brings considerable financial experience to the role and I have great confidence in her ability to steward our company's strong financial performance today and into the future. I also want to thank Federico Zeni for his efforts and hard work as Interim CFO."

- Anthony Haines, President and CEO, Toronto Hydro

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Company™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 787,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

