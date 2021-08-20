Toronto Hydro announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for its employees

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - As an essential workplace, Toronto Hydro remains committed to providing reliable electricity to our customers throughout this pandemic while also protecting the health and safety of our employees and the communities we serve.

In accordance with today's recommendation from Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, and in step with other large private organizations in Ontario, Toronto Hydro will be instituting a mandatory vaccination policy that requires employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Toronto Hydro will implement this policy on the timelines adopted by the City of Toronto, with employees required to demonstrate proof of vaccination with an approved COVID-19 vaccine by September 13, 2021. Employees who are unable to be vaccinated will be provided with accommodation in accordance with applicable law.

Toronto Hydro previously partnered with the Ontario Ministry of Health to offer an on-site vaccination clinic for employees, successfully administering hundreds of doses of vaccines to employees, their families, and members of the public. The adoption of a mandatory vaccination policy in accordance with Toronto Public Health guidance is a reasonable next step that can be taken to protect our workplace and keep our community safe.

"Vaccines are one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread and reduce the impact of infectious diseases like COVID-19. Toronto Hydro is committed to protecting the health and safety of our employees and community, and the adoption of a mandatory vaccination policy is a critical tool that will help keep our workplace free of COVID-19. We all need to do our part to keep ourselves, our families, our communities and our coworkers safe."

Anthony Haines, President and Chief Executive Officer

Toronto Hydro owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Company™ since 2014, it has approximately 784,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

