Toronto Dermatology Centre Joins MedSpa Partners

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome Dr. Benjamin Barankin, Dr. Anatoli Freiman, and their team at the Toronto Dermatology Centre ("TDC") to its top-tier North American medical aesthetics platform. Located in Toronto, Ontario, TDC is one of the largest and most comprehensive skin care clinics in Canada.

TDC was founded by Drs. Freiman and Barankin in 2010 out of a shared vision for creating a centre of excellence for dermatology in Canada. This vision has attracted one of Canada's largest teams of dermatologists, surgeons, and medical professionals dedicated to dermatology, providing comprehensive care ranging from cosmetic medicine to acne and rosacea to skin cancer treatment. TDC is known throughout the medical profession in Ontario as the go-to dermatology centre for referring patients with skin concerns, integrated with a robust medical aesthetics offering.

Speaking on their reasons for joining MedSpa Partners, Drs. Barankin and Freiman shared, "MSP is the best fit for our practice. No other platform has a commitment to excellence in both the calibre of their physician and clinic partners as well as their focus on patient experience. It is also important to us that MSP is more than a platform of clinics – it is also a centre of excellence for clinical research and training. TDC has been very active in both of these areas as a single centre, and it is exciting to be able to share best practices with our colleagues throughout MSP."

MSP CEO Dominic Mazzone commented, "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the outstanding team at Toronto Dermatology Centre to MSP. TDC is truly at the forefront of dermatology in Canada, and it's a testament to Anatoli and Ben's leadership that they have built such a broad and growing team of medical professionals with expertise in both cosmetic and medical dermatology. In addition, TDC helps expand MSP's cosmetic research consortium and this acquisition clearly illustrates MSP's commitment to growing our platform with the best of the best in all of our business segments. We are excited to learn from them and to share with TDC MSP's best practices gained from our premier clinics across North America."

