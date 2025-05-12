Dr. Ellen Marmur Joins MedSpa Partners

- MSP Begins the Year with the Addition of One of the Industry's Most Respected Practices -

TORONTO, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome Dr. Ellen Marmur and her team at Marmur Medical to its top-tier North American medical aesthetics platform. With two locations in Manhattan's Upper East Side, Marmur Medical has been providing world-class cosmetic and medical dermatology care to patients for nearly fifteen years.

Dr. Marmur is consistently recognized by leading publications and professional organizations as one of the top dermatologists in the United States. While her path—from leading wilderness survival canoe trips with a joint degree in Philosophy and Japanese to becoming one of the most renowned clinical and aesthetic dermatologists in America—may have been exceptional, it's emblematic of the breadth of drive, inspiration and expertise she brings to her pioneering approach. Her signature treatment philosophy, Preservation Aging®, focuses on supporting the body's natural healing systems to maintain healthy skin and overall wellbeing.

In addition to leading her thriving practice, Dr. Marmur is a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is the founder of MMSkincare, an LED-activated, science-based skincare line and medical device company. She also established the non-profit Skin Cancer, Take a Hike!, which funds education and early detection programs for skin cancer—merging her passions for skin health and outdoor adventure.

Speaking on her reasons for joining MedSpa Partners, Dr. Marmur shared, "As a lifelong learner, I'm energized by people and organizations who push boundaries while staying grounded in what truly matters: the patient. MSP stood out because they treat their partners like people, not just another number. This isn't consolidation—it's collaboration. It's rare to find a growth partner that shares both your ambition and your integrity—MSP is that partner."

MSP CEO Dominic Mazzone commented, "We're honored to welcome Dr. Ellen Marmur and her incredible team at Marmur Medical to the MSP family. Ellen's reputation speaks for itself—she's a trailblazer in dermatology and a passionate educator, and it's been a pleasure to connect with her as kindred spirits as entrepreneurs. The care that Ellen and her team provide fits perfectly into MSP's goal of providing Michelin Star patient experiences. This partnership not only strengthens our presence in the Northeast, it also deepens our bench of industry leaders who share our values. Dr. Marmur's addition sets the tone for what promises to be another landmark year of growth, leadership, and partnership at MSP."

MedSpa Partners is acquiring North America's leading Medical Aesthetics clinics, with the goal of allowing our industry-leading partners to achieve their personal and professional aspirations by creating world-class customer experiences through support, collaboration, and community. MSP is a portfolio company of Persistence Capital Partners, the leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field. Additional information on MSP is available at www.medspapartners.com, or contact:

