Toronto clothing brand "Miik" celebrates community-driven fashion with 5th annual design contest

The Canadian-made, woman-owned sustainable brand invites its community to design, vote on and name a new piece for their collection.

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- Miik, a woman-owned, sustainable clothing brand that manufactures entirely within 50km of Toronto, is launching its 5th annual 'Made by Miik' Design Contest. First launched in 2021, this milestone marks five years of co-creating clothing directly with the customers who wear Miik – resulting in eco-friendly styles that are designed by Canadians, made by Canadians and produced in Canada.

The contest invites Canadians to submit their dream clothing concepts, with no design background required. The Miik team will select the Top 10 finalists based on production feasibility, and the public will vote to choose the winner which will be produced in Miik's Spring/Summer 2027 collection. The winner will receive their finished garment for themselves and a friend, get to name the style, and win a $200 CAD Miik e-gift card.

A Community-First Philosophy

For Miik, this contest is more than a fun campaign. It represents one of their core values as a community-driven, Canadian-made brand.

"Over the past five years, we've completely reimagined what fashion marketing can look like for local Canadian businesses," says Sue Cadman, CEO and President of Miik. "Our community isn't just an audience; they are our co-creators and the heartbeat of everything we do. We bring real, local customers in as models for photoshoots and our bi-weekly live shows, keep constant dialogue on social media and emails, and this amazing tradition of our design contest is no different. We build this brand with our customers, not just for them."

This dedication to real representation is reflected in Miik's marketing, which exclusively features Miik team members and everyday customers of all ages, sizes (XS–4X), and backgrounds instead of professional agency models.

Contest Timeline & Details

Submissions Close: Thursday, July 16th, 2026 at midnight PT

How to Enter: Submit a sketch or photo concept tailored for Spring/Summer. No design experience is necessary.

Public Voting: The Top 10 finalists will be posted for public voting on July 22, 2026 via the Miik website and email.

website and email. The Prize: The winning design will be produced in Toronto for Miik's SS27 collection. The winner gets to name the style, receives two finished pieces, and a $200 CAD Miik e-gift card.

To submit a design or view past winners, visit miik.ca/pages/design-contest.

About Miik Inc.

Miik is a Canadian, woman-owned clothing brand redefining fashion with a focus on sustainability, comfort and building community. Proudly made in Canada, Miik designs wardrobe staples that are as soft, stretchy and durable as they are stylish. Each garment is made using eco-friendly fabrics and ethical manufacturing practices, all within 50km of their Toronto-based head office. Miik is committed to showcasing real bodies and hosts live online fashion shows featuring women of all shapes, sizes, and ages. From buttery-soft leggings to their tailored blazers, Miik creates timeless, versatile pieces that prioritize comfort. Learn more at www.miik.ca.

SOURCE Miik Inc

Media Contact: Johanna Taylor, Creative Marketing and Communications Manager, Miik Inc | [email protected] | www.miik.ca