Miik Announces $75,000 Partnership with Plan International Canada to Empower 100,000 Women and Girls Globally

TORONTO, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - In celebration of International Women's Day, woman-owned and run sustainable fashion brand Miik is proud to announce a landmark partnership with Plan International Canada. Committed to creating "style that sustains," Miik has pledged a total of $75,000 over the next three years to the Women and Girls' Economic Empowerment Fund, an initiative designed to break down barriers for women and girls in six countries.

As a woman-owned and run small business, Miik's mission has always extended beyond selling clothes.

"When I started Miik, I dreamed of building more than just a clothing brand; I wanted to create a vehicle for change that could truly support women," said Donna Smith, Founder and Creative Director of Miik. "We've always believed that our small business, built on strong values, can make a difference in the world. This partnership is a testament to what we can achieve together. I'm so proud that every single order placed with Miik directly contributes to our mission of empowering women everywhere."

This partnership aligns with the 2026 International Women's Day theme, "Give to Gain," which emphasizes that when we invest in the advancement of women, entire communities thrive. The need for such investment is urgent: according to the 2025 Global Gender Gap Report, it will take another 135 years to close the global economic gender gap if current trends persist. By pledging $75,000 to the Women and Girls' Economic Empowerment Fund, Miik is taking direct action to accelerate this timeline, supporting over 100,000 women and girls through:

Education & Vocational Training: Giving girls the foundation to pursue their dreams.

Giving girls the foundation to pursue their dreams. Skill Development: Equipping women with the technical expertise needed for the modern workforce.

Equipping women with the technical expertise needed for the modern workforce. Entrepreneurship Support: Providing resources to start and scale small businesses.

Providing resources to start and scale small businesses. Job Opportunities: Connecting women with sustainable livelihoods to foster long-term economic independence.

"From the very beginning, our goal has been to support women in every way we can," says Sue Cadman, CEO and President. "Partnering with Plan International Canada on this initiative feels like a natural evolution of that promise. It's incredibly moving to know that through this fund, we are helping a new generation of women find their voices, build businesses, and gain the independence they deserve."

Since its inception in 2010, Miik has been a leader in the Canadian ethical fashion space, milling their own eco-friendly fabrics and maintaining thread to hanger local production within the Greater Toronto Area. This new commitment marks a significant expansion of their "Giving Back" pillar, moving from local ethical production to global social impact.

For more information about the partnership or to view the announcement video, please visit https://www.miik.ca/pages/giving-back or follow @miikinc on Instagram.

Media Opportunities

Women-led small businesses

Community partnerships and give back initiatives

Canadian-made sustainable fashion

Inclusive fashion (sizes XS–4X and petites)

About Miik Inc.

Miik is a Canadian, woman-owned clothing brand redefining fashion with a focus on sustainability, comfort and building community. Proudly made in Canada, Miik designs wardrobe staples that are as soft, stretchy and durable as they are stylish. Each garment is made using eco-friendly fabrics and ethical manufacturing practices, all within 50km of their Toronto-based head office. Miik is committed to showcasing real bodies and hosts live online fashion shows featuring women of all shapes, sizes, and ages. From buttery-soft leggings to their tailored blazers, Miik creates timeless, versatile pieces that prioritize comfort. Learn more at www.miik.ca.

SOURCE Miik Inc

Media Contact: Johanna Taylor, Marketing & Communications, Miik Inc., [email protected], www.miik.ca, Toronto, Ontario