Toronto Sustainable Fashion Brand Miik Announces "Seconds Sale" in a Zero-Waste Campaign that Combats Textile Waste

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - On February 26 at 8:00 PM EST, Toronto-based sustainable fashion brand Miik will host their highly anticipated Seconds Sale. The biannual online event offers customers up to 70% off fully wearable styles with minor imperfections, keeping quality garments in circulation and out of the landfill.

The fashion industry is notorious for its "slash and burn" approach to unsold or slightly damaged inventory. Many major labels regularly incinerate millions of dollars worth of brand-new inventory. Based on a study in Europe, between 4% and 9% of all textile products put on the market are destroyed without ever being worn once.

"We pour so much care into our designs and milling of our fabrics that we refuse to let a minor flaw dictate a garment's end-of-life," says Donna Smith, Founder and Creative Director of Miik . "If a piece is beautiful, durable, and fully wearable, it belongs in a wardrobe, not a landfill."

The "Seconds" Phenomenon: Quality vs. Disposable Fashion

What began as a sustainability initiative has grown into one of Miik's most anticipated events, with 80% of "Seconds" slightly flawed inventory historically selling out within the first hour.

"We don't believe in quietly discarding products just because they fall slightly short of our strict quality control standards," says Sue Cadman, CEO and President of Miik Inc. "Very few brands are willing to take the extra steps to rehome these pieces, but for us, it's part of being a responsible business. Our Seconds Sale isn't just about reducing waste--it's about making high-quality, ethically made fashion accessible to more women."

"Seconds" that aren't sold during the online event are donated to local Toronto charities that support women and families. Previous donation partners include Dress for Success , Sistering , and Fred Victor , ensuring that these high-quality pieces provide comfort and confidence to those in need.

Event Details

What: Miik Seconds Sale (Up to 70% off)

February 26, 2026, at 8:00 PM EST Where: Online at www.miik.ca

Media Opportunities

Miik is available for interviews and features on:

Canadian-made sustainable fashion

Ethical fashion and combatting textile waste

Women-led small businesses

Community partnerships

Inclusive fashion (sizes XS–4X and petites)

Miik is a Canadian, woman-owned clothing brand redefining fashion with a focus on sustainability, comfort and building community. Proudly made in Canada, Miik designs wardrobe staples that are as soft, stretchy and durable as they are stylish. Each garment is made using ethical manufacturing practices, all within 50km of their Toronto-based head office. Miik is committed to showcasing real bodies and hosts live online fashion shows featuring women of all shapes, sizes, and ages. From buttery-soft leggings to their tailored blazers, Miik creates timeless, versatile pieces that prioritize comfort. Learn more at www.miik.ca.

