Canadian Fashion Brand Miik Partners with Cheekbone Beauty's Jenn Harper for Landmark Live Show in support of Indigenous Education

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian-made clothing brand Miik announced a landmark partnership with Indigenous-owned, clean cosmetics trailblazer Cheekbone Beauty. Founders Donna Smith (Miik) and Jenn Harper (Cheekbone) are joining forces for an exclusive Virtual Live Show broadcast on June 24, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET. The interactive event will feature Miik's highly anticipated "Made in Canada" Sale, featuring up to 60% off ethically-made women's clothing, alongside a live beauty masterclass hosted by Harper.

Woman-owned, Canadian Made, and a Commitment to Better Business

Cheekbone Beauty Founder and CEO Jenn Harper, and Miik Founder Donna Smith are collaborating on a Landmark Live Show in support of Indigenous Education.

Miik and Cheekbone Beauty share a corporate mission to build resilient businesses rooted in environmental responsibility and community support. While Miik crafts its signature garments from custom-milled fabrics locally in Toronto, Cheekbone Beauty continues to pioneer sustainable, clean beauty standards while empowering Indigenous communities.

"The best collaborations happen when you share a commitment to doing business better--but in uncertain economic times like these, it's something much deeper," said Donna Smith, Founder of Miik Inc. "Right now, we need to lift each other up, get creative, and actively collaborate with businesses that align with our core values. Your purchases don't just support the Canadian economy; they directly fuel women-owned businesses that refuse to compromise on their mission. We are so proud to partner with Jenn at Cheekbone Beauty to show what values-driven commerce can look like. Our live shows have always been a fan-favourite tradition for our community, but bringing our two brands together on screen completely elevates the experience. This isn't just a partnership; it's a masterclass in women supporting women when it matters most."

Funding the Future of Indigenous Education through Indspire

Central to the collaboration is a multi-year philanthropic commitment to Indspire, an Indigenous-led national charity investing in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people. This year marks the fifth consecutive year that Miik has designated a direct percentage of its "Made in Canada" sale proceeds to the organization.

For the 2026 campaign, Miik has pledged a donation of $10,000 CAD to directly fund three educational scholarships, expanding the reach and impact of The Miik Foundation Award for Indigenous Women.

Miik + Cheekbone's Live Show Collaboration

During the live broadcast on June 24th, Jenn Harper will appear in-studio alongside Donna Smith to showcase Miik's sale styles on different body types, offer clean beauty application tips, and connect directly with their shared communities. The virtual show will be broadcasted live on Miik's website via their live shopping integration, and on both brands' social media. To celebrate the event, the brands have launched two giveaway packages valued at over $1,000 CAD each:

The Nationwide Giveaway: One winner across Canada will receive a $500 Miik digital gift card and a complete Cheekbone Beauty Complexion Kit ($500+ value) shipped directly to their home.

One winner across Canada will receive a $500 Miik digital gift card and a complete Cheekbone Beauty Complexion Kit ($500+ value) shipped directly to their home. The Local Experience Giveaway: Another winner from the Greater Toronto Area will win the prize package above and will also be selected to come into the Miik studio to meet both founders in person and receive a live on-camera makeover during the broadcast.

To learn more information about the collaboration, visit the official landing page.

About Miik Inc.

Miik is a Canadian, woman-owned clothing brand redefining fashion with a focus on sustainability, comfort and building community. Each garment is made using eco-friendly fabrics and ethical manufacturing practices, all within 50km of their Toronto-based head office. Miik is committed to showcasing real bodies and hosts live online fashion shows at miik.ca/live featuring women of all shapes, sizes, and ages. Shop online at www.miik.ca.

About Cheekbone Beauty Cosmetics Inc.

Cheekbone Beauty is an Indigenous-owned and led clean cosmetics company based in Ontario. Famous for its high-quality, cruelty-free, and eco-conscious product formulas, the brand aims to establish a space where Indigenous youth can see themselves represented in the beauty industry while safeguarding the planet. Shop online at www.cheekbonebeauty.com.

Instagram @miikinc

SOURCE Miik Inc

Media Contact: Johanna Taylor, Creative Marketing & Communications Manager, [email protected]