Toronto clinic Anova first to bring Cliovana sexual treatment for women to Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ -- A prominent leader in female health, Dr. Dixon is introducing Cliovana to the Canadian market by adding this first-of-its-kind treatment to her practice, Anova Fertility & Reproductive Health in Toronto.

Truly satisfying sex is an important part of a woman's overall physical and emotional well-being at any age, but many women aren't feeling as much pleasure as they'd like. Cliovana is a simple, completely non-invasive treatment to increase women's arousal levels and their orgasm frequency and intensity. Cliovana does not use lasers, scalpels or needles, so there are no dangerous side effects.

Anova is known for their culture of support, effective process and holistic approach to patient care. The clinic boasts a state-of-the-art laboratory and a clinic inspired by Dr. Dixon's desire to improve the patient experience and humanize medical care. Dr. Dixon launches the Cliovana treatment this August, 2019.

So how does Cliovana work? The body is always regenerating cells. Cliovana stimulates the body to do more of that, specifically in the genitals, which can lead to an increase in women's long-term sexual responsiveness. The technologies employed by Cliovana have been used all over the world since 1980 to combat a variety of health issues. The treatment is a total of four sessions that each last less than 10 minutes, spanning the course of two weeks. Because it is 100% non-invasive, there is zero downtime.

Cliovana is now available in most major cities in the United States and has been featured in mainstream media outlets, including Glamour.

About Doctor Dixon and Anova Fertility

Dr. Marjorie Dixon, MD, FRCSC, FACOG, REI, founded Anova Fertility & Reproductive Health in 2016 after many years in practice in order to execute her vision of reproductive medicine where evidence-based medical care is balanced with compassion for all patients who require assistance to create their families. Dixon is a recognized expert in her field and winner of the 2018 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards.

