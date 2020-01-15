Toronto CIO Closes the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Doug Wilson, Chief Information Officer, North American Treasury and Payment Solutions, BMO Financial Group., joined Bobby Singh, Chief Information Security Officer and Global Head of Infrastructure, TMX Group, to close the market. Since 2008, Toronto CIO has provided CIOs with opportunities to share ideas, generate active dialogue and engage in regular, face-to-face meetings and networking opportunities. Toronto CIO, in partnership with Red Hat, is hosting a roundtable discussion in Toronto, Ontario on January 14, 2020.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited