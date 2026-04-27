Toronto Becomes First City in Canada to Declare November 19 Early Age Onset Cancer Awareness Day

CCRAN-led initiative marks historic milestone in national fight against rising cancer rates in Canadians under 50

TORONTO, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Toronto City Council has passed a motion declaring November 19 as Early Age Onset Cancer Awareness Day in the City of Toronto, making it the first city in Canada to recognize the growing and urgent public health challenge of early age onset cancer. The motion was inspired, crafted and brought forward by the Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN).

Early age onset cancer -- defined as cancer diagnosed in people under age 50 -- is on the rise across multiple tumour types. Gen X and millennial Canadians are developing certain types of cancer, with colorectal cancer leading the way, at roughly twice the rate compared to earlier generations at the same age. The impacts are severe: more aggressive tumour biology, later-stage disease and challenges that standard cancer care often does not address, from fertility to finances to mental health.

"This is a proud moment for CCRAN and for every young Canadian living with cancer," said Filomena Servidio-Italiano, President and CEO of CCRAN. "Toronto's declaration is the first of its kind in Canada, and it signals that we are finally beginning to take the disturbing trend of cancer in younger Canadians seriously. This is just the beginning -- our goal is to see November 19 recognized across Canada."

CCRAN, a Toronto-based patient-focused organization, leads national support, education and advocacy efforts to improve outcomes for all Canadians affected by cancer, with a particular mandate focused on those diagnosed at an early age. The organization brought the motion to Toronto City Council as part of its ongoing advocacy to raise awareness of early age onset cancer across multiple tumour types.

"I commend the City of Toronto for declaring November 19 as Early Age Onset Cancer Awareness Day," said Dr. Monika Krzyzanowska, Chief of the Odette Cancer Centre, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and Regional Vice President at Ontario Health (Cancer Care Ontario). "As more younger adults are being diagnosed with cancer, it is important that their needs are recognized across the healthcare system. This declaration helps raise awareness and support the advocacy needed to improve care and outcomes."

"When I was diagnosed, I felt completely alone. I was too young for the system to know what to do with me," said Steve Slack, who was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer at the age of 47. "A day like November 19 means that young Canadians facing cancer will no longer be invisible, and that gives me hope that newly diagnosed young patients won't have to fight as hard to be seen or heard."

CCRAN extends its gratitude to Councillor Rachel Chernos Lin and her team at the City of Toronto for their partnership and commitment to moving this motion forward with such care and urgency.

Early age onset cancer does not wait. With rates rising across multiple tumour types, the need for awareness, earlier detection and dedicated support for younger Canadians has never been more urgent.

November 19 was chosen to align with CCRAN's annual Early Age Onset Cancer Symposium, which brings together patients, clinicians, researchers and policymakers from across Canada and beyond. The sixth annual symposium is scheduled for Nov. 19-20, 2026.

About CCRAN

The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) is a national, patient-focused advocacy group championing the health and well-being of Canadians touched by colorectal cancer and others at risk of developing the disease. We provide support, education, and advocacy to patients (and their caregivers) to improve patients' quality of life and longevity. CCRAN has expanded its patient-focused mandate across tumour types to reduce the burden of cancer in Canada.

SOURCE Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN)

Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN), Alyssa Salmon, Communications Manager, 833-792-2726 x1006, [email protected]