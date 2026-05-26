CCRAN Announces 4th Annual Pan-Tumour Biomarkers Conference: Proceeding Towards the Establishment of a National Strategy for Advancing Comprehensive Genomic Profiling in Metastatic Cancer Care

Aligning Patient, Clinical, and Policy Perspectives -- Free Virtual Event, June 18-19, 2026

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) proudly announces its 4th Annual Pan-Tumour Biomarkers Conference, to be held virtually on June 18-19, 2026. Registration is now open for this free, two-day virtual event, bringing together leading oncologists, pathologists, researchers, patient advocates, policy leaders, and industry representatives from across Canada and around the world to advance a national strategy for comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) in metastatic cancer care.

This year's Conference theme -- Proceeding Towards the Establishment of a National Strategy for Advancing CGP in Metastatic Cancer Care: Aligning Patient, Clinical, and Policy Perspectives -- reflects a pivotal shift in the national conversation: from awareness to action. With provinces and territories at different stages of readiness for CGP implementation, a coordinated, system-wide approach is more urgent than ever.

The evidence is compelling. Research commissioned by CCRAN and conducted by Signal49 Research (formerly The Conference Board of Canada) found that publicly funding CGP for five high-burden metastatic cancers could yield approximately 3,440 additional life-years, $87M-$134M in healthcare savings, and over $180 million in societal value over six years. The 2026 Conference builds directly on these findings, convening cross-sector leaders to mobilize this evidence into coordinated national action.

The two-day program is designed to foster meaningful dialogue and drive real change, featuring a national clinician roundtable focused on establishing CGP as a standard of care, a dedicated patient panel highlighting real-world experiences across tumour types, and panel discussions on CGP system readiness, clinical integration, and cross-jurisdictional collaboration. Attendees will also have access to a curated virtual networking experience designed to spark connections across sectors. This year, for the first time, sessions will be available with real-time translation in French and several other languages -- making the Conference more accessible than ever to participants across Canada and around the world.

CCRAN President & CEO Filomena Servidio-Italiano underscores the urgency of this moment:

"Building a national strategy for CGP is not an aspiration -- it is an urgent necessity for every Canadian living with metastatic cancer. At CCRAN, we believe that where you live should never determine whether you have access to testing that could change the course of your treatment and outcomes. This Conference brings together expertise, evidence, and the collective will to make that a reality."

-- Filomena Servidio-Italiano, President & CEO, CCRAN

Central to the Conference series is the patient voice. CCRAN has partnered with patient groups and patient advocates living with metastatic cancer to demonstrate the real-world impact of advanced biomarker testing and to make a compelling case for expanding access to CGP for every Canadian who needs it. Patient advocate Katie Hulan, who has been living with Stage IV ALK-positive lung cancer for five years, credits CGP with transforming her prognosis:

"When I received my biomarker test results, everything changed. For the first time, my medical team could see exactly what was driving the growth and spread of my disease and provide me with a treatment targeted to my specific cancer. Biomarker testing has allowed me to keep living my life. I want every Canadian patient to have that same opportunity, and events like this Conference are how we make that happen."

-- Katie Hulan, Stage IV ALK-Positive Lung Cancer Patient & Lung Health Advocate

The Conference is guided by an Expert Steering Committee comprised of leading oncologists, pathologists, genomics experts, researchers, health economists, and patient advocates, co-chaired by Dr. Shantanu Banerji, Medical Oncologist & Director of Precision Oncology and Advanced Therapeutics at CancerCare Manitoba, and Dr. Monika Krzyzanowska, Chief & Medical Oncologist at the Odette Cancer Centre, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, and Regional Vice President, Ontario Health (Cancer Care Ontario), united in advancing equitable access to precision oncology in Canada.

"Comprehensive genomic profiling is no longer an emerging technology -- it is becoming essential to high-quality cancer care. By identifying the genomic drivers of a patient's cancer, we can better match patients with therapies that are more precise, more effective, and often less toxic. The work underway at CCRAN's Biomarkers Conference is an important step toward ensuring that oncology professionals across Canada have the tools, evidence, and system support they need to make this level of care available to all patients with metastatic cancer."

-- Dr. Monika Krzyzanowska, Chief & Medical Oncologist, Odette Cancer Centre, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre; Regional Vice President, Ontario Health (Cancer Care Ontario)

CCRAN extends its sincere gratitude to all of this year's Conference sponsors, with special recognition to Merck, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson for their commitment to advancing equitable access to precision medicine in Canada. CCRAN also recognizes the patient group partners whose collaboration ensures the patient voice remains central to every initiative. Registration is free, all sessions are virtual, and registrants receive exclusive early access to all recordings and materials following the event. Register today at bit.ly/biomarkers26.

About CCRAN

The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) is a national, patient-focused advocacy group championing the health and well-being of Canadians affected by colorectal cancer and others at risk of developing the disease. We provide support, education, and advocacy to patients and their caregivers to improve patients' quality of life and longevity. Of great relevance is the fact that CCRAN has expanded its patient-focused mandate across multiple tumour types to help reduce the burden of cancer in Canada.

SOURCE Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN)

For media inquiries, please contact: Alyssa Salmon, Communications Manager, CCRAN, [email protected]