CCRAN's My Colorectal Cancer Summit Delivers Critical Cancer Education for Canadians

CCRAN launches five-day virtual educational event to provide Canadians with trusted, expert-led colorectal cancer education

TORONTO, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in Canada, and patients are expected to make complex treatment decisions involving biomarker testing, targeted therapies, surgery, and clinical trials.

To help address the growing need for trusted cancer education, the Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) will host the 2026 My Colorectal Cancer Summit, a five-day free virtual patient education event taking place March 23–27, 2026.

Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) will host the 2026 My Colorectal Cancer Summit, a five-day free virtual patient education event taking place March 23–27, 2026. (CNW Group/Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN))

This national Summit will bring together leading Canadian cancer specialists, across the colorectal cancer continuum, to provide accessible, evidence-based education to empower patients, caregivers, and families to better understand and navigate their unique colorectal cancer journey.

Over five days, experts will break down key topics, including:

Screening and early detection

How surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and emerging treatments work in early and advanced stage disease

The role of biomarkers in treatment planning

How metastatic colorectal cancer is treated in the liver, lungs, and beyond

What patients should know about clinical trials

Managing nutrition and emotional wellbeing

What surveillance and survivorship look like after treatment

The goal of the Summit is simple: to translate complex cancer care into simple, practical knowledge patients can use.

"Cancer care is evolving rapidly," says Filomena Servidio-Italiano, President & CEO of CCRAN. "Patients are increasingly asked to make important decisions about their treatment, alongside their treating oncologists. They deserve clear, credible information from trusted experts so they can participate confidently in those decisions."

The virtual event will feature medical oncologists, surgeons, radiotherapists, genetic counsellors, psycho-oncology specialists, survivorship experts, and more from major cancer centres across Canada.

Each session is designed to help patients and caregivers better understand both the science and real-world experience of colorectal cancer care. In 2025, 26,400 Canadians were estimated to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, thereby affecting thousands of Canadian families by this disease. Hence, CCRAN is positioning education as a national priority - because informed patients are empowered patients.

CCRAN's 2026 My Colorectal Cancer Summit is free and open to participants across Canada.

To learn more, view the agenda, or register, visit: https://www.ccran.org/colorectal-cancer-summit

About CCRAN

The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) is a national, patient-focused advocacy group championing the health and well-being of Canadians touched by colorectal cancer and others at risk of developing the disease. We provide support, education, and advocacy to patients (and their caregivers) to improve patients' quality of life and longevity.

SOURCE Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN)

Media Contact: Alyssa Salmon, Communications Officer, Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN), Phone: (833) 792-2726 x1006, Email: [email protected]