CCRAN Celebrates Ontario's Move to Lower the Colorectal Cancer Screening Age to 45 -- A Life-Saving Step Forward

National patient advocacy organization applauds Ontario's decision to join Prince Edward Island in lowering the colorectal cancer screening age and urges all remaining Canadian provinces and territories to follow suit.

TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) is celebrating a landmark moment for cancer prevention in Canada as Ontario moves to lower the colorectal cancer screening age for average-risk Canadians from 50 to 45, effective July 1, 2026. This decision is a triumph for patients, families, and advocates who have long called for this change -- and it will save lives.

Colorectal cancer is among the most commonly diagnosed cancers in Canada and is now considered the deadliest cancer for those under 50. Yet it is the most preventable cancer and highly curable when detected early. By lowering the screening age to 45, Ontario is taking decisive action to ensure that more Ontarians can detect this disease at its earliest -- and most curable -- stages.

CCRAN has been advocating for this change since 2020, convening national symposia on early age onset colorectal cancer, engaging policymakers across the country, and amplifying the voices of patients who know firsthand the devastating consequences of a late-stage diagnosis. Following Prince Edward Island's historic announcement to become the first province to lower its screening age to 45, Ontario's decision represents a powerful acceleration of national momentum.

"Ontario's decision to lower the colorectal cancer screening age to 45 is an extraordinary victory -- not only for advocates, but for every Canadian whose life may be saved. We have seen too many people diagnosed at advanced stages, facing difficult treatments, when earlier detection could have changed everything. This is the change we have been fighting for since 2020, and we are overjoyed to see Ontario join Prince Edward Island in making it a reality. The momentum is building, and we now call on every remaining province and territory in Canada to act with the same urgency and follow their example."

-- Filomena Servidio-Italiano, President & CEO, CCRAN

Ontario's move aligns with guidance from the Canadian Cancer Society, which has also endorsed lowering the screening age to 45, in response to the growing and rising colorectal cancer rates among younger adults. Clinical experts have been sounding the alarm on this issue for years -- and Ontario's decision validates their warnings.

"We are absolutely thrilled that after much advocacy and encouragement, the provincial government has made the long-overdue decision to decrease the screening age of colorectal cancer to 45 for normal risk individuals and 40 for most high-risk individuals. This decision will quite literally save lives, as the evidence is very clear that this disease is prevalent in these younger ages. I am very grateful that our government in Ontario has accepted the evidence, listened to the experts, and made this critical change."

-- Dr. Shady Ashamalla, Colorectal Surgical Oncologist, Odette Cancer Centre, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

For colorectal cancer patients like Steve Slack of Bowmanville, Ontario, the importance of this change is deeply personal.

"By the time I was diagnosed at 48, I had Stage IV colorectal cancer that had already spread to my liver. If screening had been available to me at 45, my cancer might have been detected before it spread, and my story could have been very different. Ontario's decision gives me hope that other Canadians will not have to face what my family did. I am celebrating this news and urging every other province and territory to follow Ontario and PEI's lead without delay. This change will save lives."

-- Steve Slack, Stage IV Colorectal Cancer Survivor

CCRAN extends its deepest gratitude to the Government of Ontario for taking this bold and compassionate step. The organization also acknowledges the many patients, clinicians, advocates, and partners whose voices and efforts have contributed to this moment.

With Ontario now joining the growing movement toward earlier screening, CCRAN is redoubling its call for all remaining Canadian provinces and territories to lower the colorectal cancer screening age to 45 without delay. Where you live should not determine when you can access potentially life-saving screening. Every Canadian deserves equitable access to early detection, and every province has the opportunity to act.

About CCRAN

The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) is a national, patient-focused advocacy group championing the health and well-being of Canadians touched by colorectal cancer and others at risk of developing the disease. We provide support, education and advocacy to patients and their caregivers to improve patients' quality of life and longevity.

SOURCE Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN)

Media Contact: Alyssa Salmon, Communications Manager, Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN), Phone: (833) 792-2726 x1006, Email: [email protected]