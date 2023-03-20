TORONTO-BASED NETCRAWLER CONTINUES TO EXPAND INTERNET SERVICES ACROSS ONTARIO

MARKHAM, ON, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Netcrawler, a leading internet-service provider headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its coverage across almost all of Ontario. The company is known for its commitment to delivering affordable, high-speed internet plans to Canadians and is among the fastest-growing internet providers in Canada. With this expansion, more than 87% of Ontario residents will now have access to Netcrawler's high-quality internet services. The company expects to triple its customer base within the next 12 months before further expanding across the rest of Ontario and then Western Canada.

"This expansion represents an important milestone for our company," said Rajinthan Rajalingam, President and CEO of Netcrawler. "With the recent buying spree by major players in the telecom industry, the last few months have been a challenging time for all independent service providers. We are fortunate that we were able to grow beyond our projections during this period."

Customers in Ontario will also benefit from the company's newly adopted technologies. Netcrawler has been working on innovative solutions to improving their network performance and increasing bandwidth capacity while maintaining low internet prices for Canadians.

In addition to the recent expansion, Netcrawler is also committed to extending its services to remote communities. Currently, many rural and remote areas in Canada are underserved, with few to no options for high-speed internet providers. Netcrawler is eager to bring its reliable and high-speed internet services to these communities.

"We understand the significant impact that a lack of internet access can have on individuals, families, and businesses, particularly in remote communities," said Rajinthan Rajalingam, CEO of Netcrawler. "We are committed to expanding our services to ensure that everyone in Canada has access to high-quality internet, no matter where they live," he concluded.

About Netcrawler

Netcrawler is a leading internet service provider in Canada. The company's internet services are designed to provide reliable and fast connectivity to its customers at affordable prices. For additional information, please visit the company's website at www.netcrawler.ca .

