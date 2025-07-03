Netcrawler Launches Fibre-to-the-Building Internet Across the Greater Toronto Area

MARKHAM, ON, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Netcrawler, a Canadian internet provider known for delivering reliable, high-speed connectivity at competitive prices, has officially launched its Fibre-to-the-Building (FTTB) internet service for condominiums and multi-residential communities across the Greater Toronto Area.

This launch marks a significant step forward in the expansion of Netcrawler's privately owned last-mile infrastructure, designed specifically to meet the growing demand for fast and dependable internet in high-density residential buildings. Available exclusively to condos and multi-unit properties, the service becomes available once building access is granted. Netcrawler then designs, installs, owns, and operates the full last-mile network within the building—eliminating any dependence on legacy infrastructure or third-party carriers.

With this infrastructure in place, Netcrawler delivers symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gbps, along with ultra-low latency, improved reliability, and a seamless installation experience.

"Launching our fibre-to-the-building service across the Greater Toronto Area is a major milestone for Netcrawler," said Rajinthan Rajalingam, CEO of Netcrawler. "Canadians deserve more competition and greater price flexibility when it comes to internet service. We're proud to offer a solution that raises the bar for internet service in these communities."

Installations are performed with minimal disruption, with fibre extended directly to telecom rooms or unit risers as required. Free consultations and site assessments are available to property managers, condo boards, and tenants. In many cases, installation costs are fully covered.

Netcrawler's fibre-to-the-building service is now live across the Greater Toronto Area, with expansion into additional regions underway.

To learn more or request an assessment, visit netcrawler.ca.

