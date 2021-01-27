Toromont to Announce 2020 Annual Results on February 10

TSX Stock Symbol: TIH

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX: TIH) will release its 2020 annual financial results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The analysis of annual results will also include a focus on performance in the fourth quarter.

Analysts, members of the media and other interested parties are invited to participate in a teleconference and audio webcast to discuss the financial results and operating highlights. The conference will begin with a brief address by Scott J. Medhurst, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael S. McMillan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Toromont Industries Ltd., followed by a question and answer period for investment analysts.

Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. (Eastern) Live audio at www.toromont.com

To participate, call 1-800-898-3989 or 416-406-0743 (Toronto area) – participant passcode: 8101001#

Digital Replay until February 18, 2021

Call 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 (Toronto area) and enter passcode 2221293#

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, a complementary material handling business and an agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.

For further information: Michael S. McMillan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Toromont Industries Ltd., T: (416) 514-4790