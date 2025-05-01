TOROMONT ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Toromont Industries Ltd.

May 01, 2025, 16:52 ET

TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX: TIH) ("Toromont") is pleased to announce that on May 1, 2025, at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated February 28, 2025 were elected as Directors of Toromont. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Nominee

Total Votes 
For 

Percentage 
of Votes in 
Favour 

Total Votes 
Against 

Percentage 
of Votes 
Against 

Total
Votes

Peter J. Blake

64,638,232

99.57 %

279,272

0.43 %

64,917,504

Benjamin D. Cherniavsky     

64,658,884

99.60 %

258,620

0.40 %

64,917,504

Cathryn E. Cranston

62,675,208

96.55 %

2,242,294

3.45 %

64,917,502

Paramita Das

64,222,179

98.93 %

695,325

1.07 %

64,917,504

Sharon L. Hodgson

63,966,790

98.54 %

950,714

1.46 %

64,917,504

Ave G. Lethbridge

64,228,519

98.94 %

688,985

1.06 %

64,917,504

Michael S.H. McMillan

64,693,039

99.65 %

224,465

0.35 %

64,917,504

Frederick J. Mifflin

63,678,316

98.09 %

1,238,651

1.91 %

64,916,967

Katherine A. Rethy

63,322,509

97.54 %

1,594,993

2.46 %

64,917,502

Richard G. Roy

63,857,513

98.37 %

1,059,991

1.63 %

64,917,504

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO.  The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario, and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut.  In addition, the Equipment Group includes industry leading rental operations, and a complementary material handling business. CIMCO is one of North America's leading suppliers of thermal management solutions that enable customers to reduce energy consumption and emissions, use natural refrigerants and monitor and control their operating environments autonomously.  Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries Ltd. can be found at www.toromont.com.

For more information contact:

John M. Doolittle
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Toromont Industries Ltd.
T: (416) 514-4790

