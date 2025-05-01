TOROMONT ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX: TIH) ("Toromont") is pleased to announce that on May 1, 2025, at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated February 28, 2025 were elected as Directors of Toromont. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Nominee Total Votes

For Percentage

of Votes in

Favour Total Votes

Against Percentage

of Votes

Against Total

Votes Peter J. Blake 64,638,232 99.57 % 279,272 0.43 % 64,917,504 Benjamin D. Cherniavsky 64,658,884 99.60 % 258,620 0.40 % 64,917,504 Cathryn E. Cranston 62,675,208 96.55 % 2,242,294 3.45 % 64,917,502 Paramita Das 64,222,179 98.93 % 695,325 1.07 % 64,917,504 Sharon L. Hodgson 63,966,790 98.54 % 950,714 1.46 % 64,917,504 Ave G. Lethbridge 64,228,519 98.94 % 688,985 1.06 % 64,917,504 Michael S.H. McMillan 64,693,039 99.65 % 224,465 0.35 % 64,917,504 Frederick J. Mifflin 63,678,316 98.09 % 1,238,651 1.91 % 64,916,967 Katherine A. Rethy 63,322,509 97.54 % 1,594,993 2.46 % 64,917,502 Richard G. Roy 63,857,513 98.37 % 1,059,991 1.63 % 64,917,504

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario, and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Equipment Group includes industry leading rental operations, and a complementary material handling business. CIMCO is one of North America's leading suppliers of thermal management solutions that enable customers to reduce energy consumption and emissions, use natural refrigerants and monitor and control their operating environments autonomously. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries Ltd. can be found at www.toromont.com.

For more information contact:

John M. Doolittle

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Toromont Industries Ltd.

T: (416) 514-4790

SOURCE Toromont Industries Ltd.