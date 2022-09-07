Toromont Industries Ltd. to Build New Remanufacturing Facility in Bradford West Gwillimbury

BRADFORD WEST GWILLIMBURY, ON, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Toromont Industries Ltd. is pleased to announce the construction of a new 137,000 sq. ft. remanufacturing facility in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ontario. This important investment will support the growing needs of our customers while creating opportunities for our people and the surrounding community.

The facility is scheduled to open in early 2024 and will employ 150 skilled trades at the time of opening, with an ultimate capacity of 200. We will be located on the north side of the 5th Line at Coffey Road with easy access to Hwy 400. This world-class remanufacturing facility incorporates the latest in design and equipment to ensure the highest standards of safety, quality and production efficiency. Remanufacturing of components is a critical element of the circular economy and helps lower the lifecycle cost of our customers' equipment as well as complementing our sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) objectives.

This added capacity combined with our Reman operations in Québec City, Pointe-Claire and Thunder Bay will be critical to supporting the growing number of customers who have come to rely on the products we build.

Our remanufacturing operations are also a key element of supporting the value proposition of the investments our customers make in our equipment. We help extend the life of equipment, provide economic and environmentally sound solutions that support the industries and customers that we serve.

Our Real Estate Development Team and consultants will continue to work closely with Town staff to meet our project milestones.

"This is a key element of our ongoing investments for the future benefit of our employees, our customers, our partners and our shareholders" – Joel Couture, Chief Operating Officer for Toromont Cat

"The Town is thrilled with Toromont's decision to invest in our community and bring 200 well-paying jobs to Bradford West Gwillimbury. I'd like to thank the leadership team at Toromont for selecting BWG as the new home of their remanufacturing facility and we welcome them to a growing list of fantastic companies drawn to our burgeoning employment corridor along Hwy 400." – Rob Keffer, Mayor, Bradford West Gwillimbury

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, a complementary material handling business and an agricultural equipment business.

CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries Ltd. can be found at www.toromont.com .

