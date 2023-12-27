TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Step aside, Boston Cream – the Apple Fritter was Canada's favourite Tim Hortons donut in 2023!

When we last shared a peek at Canada's favourite Tim Hortons donuts back in 2020, the Boston Cream came in at #1 while the Apple Fritter was a close runner-up. The battle for the title of Canada's Favourite Tim Hortons Donut flipped this past year with the Apple Fritter taking top spot (although the Boston Cream is still the favourite donut in Atlantic Canada).

Tops at Tims in 2023: Apple Fritter unseats the Boston Cream as the top donut, Sausage Farmer’s Wrap was the #1 breakfast – what were some of Canada’s other Tim Hortons favourites this year? (CNW Group/Tim Hortons Advertising and Promo Fund (Canada) Inc.)

"The Apple Fritter has always been a top donut at Tims but since adding 40 per cent more apples to our recipe last year I can confidently say we've never made a better version of this all-time classic," says Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.

It will probably come as no surprise that the iconic Double Double™ was the most popular coffee order at Tims in 2023.

When it came to breakfast, the Sausage Farmer's Wrap – the perfect combination of a Tims sausage patty, a freshly cracked Canadian egg, a crispy hash brown and chipotle sauce in a wrap – was the go-to order in 2023 for Canadians to kick their day off right. For those who prefer a bagel in the morning, the Tims Everything bagel was the top choice of the year.

Here's a look at some of Canada's other Tims favourites this past year:

Everyone likes to sample a few different Timbits out of a box but the Chocolate Glazed was the top pick of Canadians in 2023. When it came to the Dream Cookie platform introduced earlier this year, the cookie topped with M&M'S ® Minis chocolate candies ® was the most-ordered Dream Cookie of the four flavours we launched.

Minis chocolate candies was the most-ordered Dream Cookie of the four flavours we launched. The classic Tims Iced Capp ® was the most-ordered cold beverage of 2023, while the Tims Latte was the top espresso-based beverage.

was the most-ordered cold beverage of 2023, while the Tims Latte was the top espresso-based beverage. For lunch and dinner, the Turkey Bacon Club was the most popular sandwich, while Cilantro Lime was the most popular flavour for Loaded Bowls and Loaded Wraps.

When was the most common day and time for delivery orders placed on the Tims app? Fridays at 9 a.m. , while hash browns were the most commonly ordered menu item at that day and time.

, while hash browns were the most commonly ordered menu item at that day and time. In grocery stores, the best-selling flavour of Tim Hortons soup was Chicken Noodle, while on TimShop.ca, the Vintage Logo Unisex Hoodie was the top-selling merch.

soup was Chicken Noodle, while on TimShop.ca, the Vintage Logo Unisex Hoodie was the top-selling merch. The most popular shopping time period for guests using the Tims ® Credit Card was Black Friday Weekend.

Credit Card was Black Friday Weekend. And our Tims guests in Canada and the United States supported our charitable programs more than ever before in 2023, helping us raise over $44 million between Camp Day, Smile Cookie, Holiday Smile Cookie, Special Olympics Donut and the Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign.

