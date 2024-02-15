Topping $1B AUM, Equiton Reflects on Bringing Private Real Estate Investing to the Average Canadian

BURLINGTON, ON, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Equiton, a leading Canadian private equity firm founded on a democratic vision of real estate investing, recently surpassed $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) years ahead of expectations. This milestone is a testament to Equiton's unwavering commitment to excellence and the confidence of its investors, residents, and stakeholders.

"We've made great strides in making institutional-grade private real estate investments more accessible to Canadians," stated Equiton Founder and CEO Jason Roque. "We proudly look back on generating significant wealth for investors from all walks of life since Equiton's inception."

Established in 2015, Equiton has experienced monumental growth. The company has over 12,000 investors, with nearly 200 employees based out of offices in Burlington and a newly opened location in Toronto's financial district. The firm manages 39 properties with 2,752 units in 17 key regions across the country. The company's offerings include two private real estate Funds, as well as multiple development offerings representing 1,727 units and $1.07 billion in estimated completion value. Equiton proved the efficacy of its business model by hitting the milestone and maintaining positive returns to investors during challenging times when many traditional asset classes posted negative returns.

Through it all, Equiton hasn't lost sight of the fact that residents are paramount. "They may be our properties, but to our residents they are home. We don't take that responsibility lightly," said Equiton CFO and Co-Founder Helen Hurlbut. "We brought the management of our properties in-house with Equiton Living so we could better respond to their needs and any issues that may arise. Our resident managers work and live in the communities they serve."

Equiton's active approach to property management focuses on making strategic improvements to increase the value of the properties for investors and to the benefit of residents. In 2023 alone, Equiton invested over $5 million to renovate 479 suites at turnover.

In the face of Canada's housing crisis, Equiton is also actively developing hundreds of desperately needed multi-residential units in highly desirable urban locales under the direction of an expert development team. Investors in Equiton's development offerings enjoy the dual benefits of playing a role in building new housing supply and receiving significant returns upon project completion.

"We're not just building properties; we're building communities with an eye to the future by employing energy-efficient systems, incorporating green spaces, and prioritizing the health and well-being of residents," said Roque. Recently, the firm publicly stated its focus on ESG factors, demonstrating a dedication to improving conditions, not only for current residents but for generations to come. As a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment and through submissions to the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), Equiton continually shows its commitment to this important global cause.

Equiton has focused its expertise on building a stronger, more resilient industry as well. Equiton is proud to play a key role in the Canadian Chamber of Commerce's National Housing and Development Strategy Council, whose mission is to create sustainable solutions to Canada's housing crisis. In addition, Equiton will partner with the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University in 2024 to support innovative research into Canada's real estate investment landscape.

This significant achievement in Equiton's growth trajectory is the result of the proven expertise of the talented senior leadership team as well as its dedicated and growing staff. Equiton would also like to thank and acknowledge its investors, residents, partners and all other stakeholders who were instrumental to attaining this milestone.

