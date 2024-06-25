Equiton Enters Niagara Region With Major Rental Purchase In Welland

BURLINGTON, ON, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Equiton Residential Income Fund Trust (The Apartment Fund) has acquired a group of four mid-rise rental properties in Welland, Ontario, situated in the heart of the Niagara Region.

With the addition of 200-230 Denistoun Ave. to its portfolio, Equiton will actively manage approximately 14% of the local market's primary rental stock. The 388 newly obtained units comprise more than half of the city's newer-generation rental suites.

As Equiton's first multi-family property in the thriving Niagara Region, 200-230 Denistoun Ave. in Welland, Ontario, is an exciting addition to the Apartment Fund. (CNW Group/Equiton)

Apartments feature generous layouts and many offer picturesque views over the adjacent Welland Canal and nearby nature trails. Residents will enjoy a central location a short drive from Downtown Welland, shopping centres, a hospital, as well as Brock University and Niagara College. A burgeoning bedroom community, Welland offers a peaceful haven for a wide range of residents, from students and families, to working professionals and seniors.

With Equiton's expansion into the Niagara Region, the firm's footprint now encompasses most of Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe, which also includes the GTA, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo, and Brantford. Niagara Region has experienced steady economic and population growth, boosting the region's attractiveness.

"This premier location along the Welland waterfront offers residents the best of both worlds: relaxing greenspaces at home and easy access to the economic hubs of Hamilton, St. Catharines, and the U.S. border," says Equiton CEO and founder Jason Roque. "We're thrilled to provide value to our residents and meet the growing demand for quality housing in the region."

Many residents of the well-maintained properties are long-time tenants. Over the coming years, one of Equiton's main goals will be to enhance the vibrant community and living experience.

"We're serious about our role as custodians of Canada's rental housing stock. It is very important to us that any upgrades we make over the years will benefit our residents and investors alike," says Paul Holowaty, Equiton's Vice President of Operations Income-Producing Properties.

With many major repairs and capital-intensive upgrades already implemented within the last 10 years, Holowaty anticipates potential improvements will include modernizing common areas and installing systems to reduce energy consumption and help residents save money.

Equiton Living will manage the property and rental inquiries can be made at www.equitonliving.com.

Equiton's Apartment Fund now comprises 38 properties in Ontario and Alberta with a total of 3,117 residential units. The Fund specializes in acquiring multi-residential properties in Canada and increasing their value through active management, targeting an annual net return of 8-12%. Investors benefit from monthly distributions from rental income and capital appreciation from property value increases.

ABOUT EQUITON

Proudly Canadian-owned and operated, Equiton is a leading private equity firm that delivers solid returns for investors. We believe in making private real estate investing accessible to all Canadians and provide easy access to all types of investment-grade real estate through our proven high-performing investment solutions. We offer true diversification, full transparency, and all the benefits of real estate investing without the difficulties of financing, tenant management, building maintenance or project management.

For more information, visit www.equiton.com

