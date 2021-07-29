Topaz Energy Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Which Includes 52% Per Share FCF Growth, Declares $0.21 Per Share Quarterly Dividend and Provides Increased 2021 Guidance Estimates

CALGARY, AB, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Topaz Energy Corp. (TSX: TPZ) ("Topaz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce financial results for the second quarter of 2021 and increased 2021 guidance estimates incorporating acquisition activity.

Capital allocation strategy

Topaz's hybrid royalty and infrastructure business provides transparent, embedded & self-funded growth and balanced commodity exposure. Through execution of the Company's acquisition growth strategy, Topaz has doubled its second quarter total revenue and other income (1) from the prior year with a corresponding increase of over 2.0 times on both EBITDA (2) and FCF (2) . On a per share basis, Topaz's FCF (2) increased 52% from $0.21 per share in Q2 2020 to $0.32 per share in Q2 2021 and Topaz estimates it will generate 2021 FCF (2)(5) of $1.41 per share which represents 45% growth from 2020 ( $0.97 per share).

Acquisition strategy

Since January 1, 2020 Topaz has invested approximately $878.0 million in cumulative royalty and infrastructure acquisitions which Topaz estimates will generate $95.0 million of FCF (2)(5) in 2022, representing an 11% FCF yield (2)(5) . Topaz's royalty acquisitions are underpinned by committed operator capital and combined with its formative royalty assets, Topaz estimates its 2020 to 2023 compound annual royalty production growth rate to be 17% (5) which provides embedded future growth with no further capital investment required by Topaz.

Highlights of Topaz's financial results as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 ("Q2 2021," "YTD 2021," "Q2 2020" and "YTD 2020," respectively), as well as significant transactions completed subsequent to June 30, 2021 ("Subsequent Period") are presented below:

Financial performance

Total revenue and other income (1) of $41.0 million for Q2 2021 was double the $20.0 million generated in Q2 2020. The significant increase was driven by 24% royalty production volume growth, 99% higher processing revenue and a 56% increase in natural gas (AECO) pricing.

Royalty activity update

Topaz's average royalty production (4) of 12,265 boe/d during Q2 2021 grew 24% from 9,891 boe/d during Q2 2020. Royalty production revenue of $27.4 million during Q2 2021 was 2.3 times higher than the $11.9 million generated during Q2 2020.

Infrastructure activity update

During Q2 2021, Topaz generated $10.6 million processing revenue attributed to its non-operated ownership in processing facilities which is 2.0 times higher than Q2 2020 ( $5.3 million ). During Q2 2021 and Q2 2020, average daily utilization of Topaz's net natural gas processing capacity was 98% and 100%, respectively (75% and 58% of which is contracted under fixed take-or-pay, respectively).

Dividends paid

The Company paid dividends of $25.7 million ( $0.20 per share) in Q2 2021 representing a payout ratio(2) of 69% compared to $16.0 million dividends paid in Q2 2020 representing a payout ratio(2) of 92%. On July 29, 2021 , Topaz's Board declared its 2021 third quarter dividend of $0.21 per share which is expected to be paid on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 15 , 2021. This quarterly cash dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Accretive growth transactions

During the six months ended June 30, 2021 , Topaz completed $316.5 million of acquisitions (all of which were previously announced):

, Topaz completed of acquisitions (all of which were previously announced): cumulative acquisitions of gross overriding royalty interests on developed and undeveloped land as follows:



720,000 gross acres in the Alberta Deep Basin, for total cash consideration of $130.0 million ;

;



237,600 gross acres in the greater Clearwater area for total cash consideration of $116.5 million which includes multi-year cumulative capital development commitments of $122.5 million ; and

area for total cash consideration of which includes multi-year cumulative capital development commitments of ; and



300,000 gross acres in the Peace River High area (focused on Charlie Lake rights) for total cash consideration of $32.0 million which includes a multi-year capital development commitment of $60.0 million ;

the acquisition of a non-operated working interest in pipeline connected water management and conservation facilities for cash consideration of $12.0 million which is underpinned by a 15-year fixed take-or-pay commitment; and

the corporate acquisition of Reserve Royalty Commercial Trust, and its subsidiaries, which hold the Reserve Royalty assets, for total consideration of $27.3 million which was payable through the issuance of 1,794,886 common shares of Topaz, valued at $14.485 per common share and a working capital adjustment of $1.3 million which was paid in cash.

: on July 1, 2021 Topaz closed the acquisition from Tourmaline of a newly created gross overriding royalty on approximately 535,000 gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands in the NEBC Montney play area and working interest ownership in Tourmaline's Gundy infrastructure ("NEBC Montney Royalty and Infrastructure Acquisition"), which is supported by a ten year fixed take-or-pay commitment, for total cash consideration of $245.0 million ; and

on July 15, 2021 Topaz entered into definitive agreements to acquire a newly created gross overriding royalty from Tourmaline on approximately 296,000 gross acres of developed and undeveloped land in the NEBC Montney play area, for total cash consideration of $145.0 million , before closing adjustments ("NEBC Montney Black Swan/Birch Royalty Acquisition"). The acquisition is scheduled to close on August 1, 2021 , subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Capital resources

On June 8, 2021 , Topaz completed a bought deal equity financing (the "Equity Financing') and concurrent private placement whereby Topaz issued a total of 14.3 million common shares at a price of $14.25 per common share which includes the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters. Aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $203.8 million were used to fund acquisitions. The Equity Financing resulted in Tourmaline's equity ownership in Topaz reducing from 51% to 45%.

, Topaz completed a bought deal equity financing (the "Equity Financing') and concurrent private placement whereby Topaz issued a total of 14.3 million common shares at a price of per common share which includes the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters. Aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of were used to fund acquisitions. The Equity Financing resulted in Tourmaline's equity ownership in Topaz reducing from 51% to 45%. Topaz ended Q2 2021 with net debt (cash)(2) of ($167.5) million . On July 1, 2021 Topaz paid $245.0 million cash pursuant to the NEBC Montney Royalty and Infrastructure Acquisition following which Topaz had net debt (cash)(2) of $77.4 million .

Increased 2021 Guidance Estimates(5)

Topaz's 2021 outlook is supported by a significant amount of committed operator capital attributed to Topaz's royalty lands and its stable infrastructure revenue portfolio.

Topaz's 2021 guidance estimates to incorporate the NEBC Montney Black Swan/Birch Royalty Acquisition scheduled to close August 1 , 2021 provides for an 11% increase in 2021 estimated EBITDA. Topaz's estimates exclude any future acquisitions or deployment of capital pursuant to its growth strategy.

$mm except boe/d June 8, 2021 Previous

Guidance Estimates July 29, 2021 Increased

Guidance Estimates Change in Estimates

increase/(decrease) Annual average royalty production (boe/d)(4) 12,800 – 13,000 13,550 – 13,750 6%(8) Processing revenue and other income 57.3 57.3 Nil EBITDA(2) 158.0 – 160.0 175.0 – 177.0 11%(8) Dividend 102.0 102.0(7) Nil Exit net debt(2) 44.0 – 46.0 174.0 – 176.0 2.9x(8) Capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions) 1.0 – 2.0 1.0 – 2.0 Nil Commodity price assumptions





AECO 5A (CAD$/mcf) $3.10 $3.48 12% NYMEX WTI (US$/bbl) $64.11 $66.16 3% US$/CAD$ foreign exchange 0.82 0.81 1%

(1) Comprised of royalty production revenue, processing revenue and other income. (2) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (3) Includes wells drilled during the current and previous periods on Topaz royalty acreage. (4) Refer to "Supplemental Information Regarding Product Types." (5) Refer to "Forward Looking Statements" and "Financial Outlook." (6) Includes injection wells. (7) Estimated based on 128.7 million shares outstanding. The Company's dividend payments remain subject to Board approval. (8) Estimated using the midpoint of the 2021 annual average royalty production estimates.

Selected Financial Information For the periods ended

($000s) except per share June 30, 2021

Six Months June 30, 2021

Three months Mar. 31, 2021

Three months Dec. 31, 2020

Three months Sept. 30, 2020

Three months June 30, 2020

Three months Royalty production revenue 51,627 27,448 24,179 17,611 14,826 11,935 Processing revenue 21,033 10,562 10,471 10,305 9,188 5,296 Other income(4) 6,060 2,943 3,117 2,783 2,384 2,789 Total 78,720 40,953 37,767 30,699 26,398 20,020 Cash expenses:











Operating (2,061) (1,089) (972) (1,643) (691) (1,016) Marketing (493) (256) (237) (176) (201) (122) General and administrative (2,292) (1,026) (1,266) (673) (1,030) (1,249) Realized loss on financial instruments (1,728) (1,147) (581) (744) (506) (188) Interest expense (380) (220) (160) (484) (76) (60) Cash flow(1) 71,766 37,215 34,551 26,979 23,894 17,385 Per basic share(2) $0.63 $0.32 $0.31 $0.25 $0.26 $0.22 Cash from operating activities 66,466 36,903 29,563 32,887 12,571 24,234 Per basic share(2) $0.58 $0.32 $0.26 $0.31 $0.13 $0.30 Net income (loss) 6,274 918 5,356 8,382 (2,935) (1,125) Per basic and diluted share(2) $0.05 $0.01 $0.05 $0.08 ($0.03) ($0.01) EBITDA(1) 71,874 37,308 34,566 27,126 23,922 17,445 EBITDA margin(1) 91% 91% 92% 88% 91% 87% FCF(1) 71,222 37,232 33,990 26,507 23,381 17,226 Per basic share(2) $0.62 $0.32 $0.30 $0.25 $0.25 $0.21 Dividends paid 48,269 25,748 22,521 22,489 18,642 16,000 Per basic share(2) $0.40 $0.20 $0.20 $0.20 $0.20 $0.20 Payout ratio(1) 67% 69% 65% 83% 78% 92% Capital expenditures 544 (17) 561 472 513 159 Acquisitions(6) 316,526 160,492 156,034 17,963 153,500 ─ Weighted average shares – basic(3) 114,689 116,842 112,512 106,839 93,126 80,257 Average Royalty Production











Natural gas (mcf/d)(5) 65,230 65,725 64,729 57,621 55,400 55,056 Light and medium crude oil (bbl/d)(5) 313 340 285 192 195 231 Heavy crude oil (bbl/d)(5) 177 303 50 ─ ─ ─ Natural gas liquids (bbl/d)(5) 644 668 620 540 542 484 Total (boe/d) 12,005 12,265 11,743 10,335 9,970 9,891 Realized Commodity Prices











Natural gas ($/mcf)(5) $3.12 $3.11 $3.13 $2.65 $2.26 $2.00 Light and medium crude oil ($/bbl)(5) $71.37 $76.94 $64.66 $48.90 $48.66 $26.14 Heavy crude oil ($/bbl)(5) $60.59 $61.61 $54.34 ─ ─ ─ Natural gas liquids ($/bbl)(5) $75.66 $78.91 $72.11 $54.09 $49.27 $30.61 Total ($/boe) $23.76 $24.59 $22.88 $18.52 $16.16 $13.26 Benchmark Pricing











Natural Gas











AECO 5A (CAD$/mcf) $3.14 $3.11 $3.17 $2.65 $2.25 $2.00 Crude oil











NYMEX WTI (USD$/bbl) $62.52 $66.10 $58.14 $42.70 $40.92 $28.00 Edmonton Par (CAD$/bbl) $73.06 $76.39 $68.98 $49.21 $49.06 $30.24 WCS differential (USD$/bbl) $11.96 $11.51 $12.42 $9.10 $9.05 $11.43 Natural gas liquids











Edmonton Condensate (CAD$/bbl) $77.57 $79.67 $74.98 $55.95 $51.71 $31.74 CAD$/USD$ $0.8023 $0.8142 $0.7899 $0.7678 $0.7507 $0.7220

Selected statement of financial position results

($000s) except share amounts At June 30

2021 At Mar. 31

2021 At Dec. 31

2020 At Sept. 30

2020 At June 30

2020 Total assets

1,305,741 997,715 1,008,546 794,787 793,323 Working capital

266,272 94,221 237,675 21,844 148,745 Adjusted working capital(1)

270,611 94,607 238,268 23,917 149,180 Net debt (cash)(1)

(167,540) (94,607) (238,268) (17,082) (149,180) Common shares outstanding(3)

128,736 112,607 112,449 93,208 91,690

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (2) Calculated using basic or diluted weighted average shares outstanding. (3) Shown in thousand shares outstanding. (4) Other income of $6.1 million for YTD 2021 includes interest income of $0.3 million (Q2 2021 - $0.1 million; Q1 2021 - $0.1 million; Q4 2020 - $0.3 million; Q3 2020 - $0.01 million; and Q2 2020 - $nil). (5) Refer to "Supplemental Information Regarding Product Types." (6) Excluding non-cash ARO.

Cash from Operating Activities, Cash Flow, FCF and Net Income (Loss)

During Q2 2021 and Q2 2020, Topaz generated $36.9 million and $24.2 million, respectively, of cash from operating activities. Cash flow(1) for the same periods was $37.2 million and $17.4 million, respectively. The Company generated EBITDA(1) of $37.3 million and $17.4 million, realizing an EBITDA margin(1) of 91% and 87%, for Q2 2021 and Q2 2020, respectively. The Company had net income of $0.9 million in Q2 2021 compared to a net loss of $1.1 million in Q2 2020. The difference is attributed to higher revenue and other income, including higher commodity prices.

During YTD 2021 and YTD 2020, Topaz generated $66.5 million and $38.2 million, respectively, of cash from operating activities. Cash flow(1) for the same periods was $71.8 million and $38.2 million, respectively. The Company generated EBITDA(1) of $71.9 million and $38.3 million, realizing an EBITDA margin(1) of 91% and 89%, for YTD 2021 and YTD 2020, respectively. The Company had net income of $6.3 million YTD 2021 compared to a net loss of $2.4 million YTD 2020. The difference is attributed to higher revenue and other income, including higher commodity prices.



Three months Six months ($000s) except per share amounts June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Cash from operating activities 36,903 24,234 66,466 38,184 Per basic share(2) $0.32 $0.30 $0.58 $0.48 Cash flow(1) 37,215 17,385 71,766 38,205 Per basic share(2) $0.32 $0.22 $0.63 $0.48 EBITDA(1) 37,308 17,445 71,874 38,265 EBITDA margin(1) 91% 87% 91% 89% FCF(1) 37,232 17,266 71,222 37,934 Per basic share(2) $0.32 $0.21 $0.62 $0.47 Net income (loss) 918 (1,125) 6,274 (2,359) Per basic and diluted share(2) $0.01 ($0.01) $0.05 ($0.03) (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".







(2) Calculated using basic or diluted weighted average shares outstanding.









Royalty

Royalty production revenue

The Company's royalty production revenue is determined pursuant to the terms of its royalty agreements. The commodity prices for natural gas, light and medium crude oil, heavy crude oil and natural gas liquids (which is primarily comprised of condensate) are primarily based on market index prices in the month of production. The majority of Topaz's royalty contracts do not permit transportation or quality deductions. The royalty production volumes are currently marketed with the respective royalty payor's production volume and revenue is generally received two months after the natural gas, crude oil, heavy crude oil and natural gas liquids volumes are produced. The Company can elect to take its share of the royalty production volume in kind, if desired.

Royalty production revenue during Q2 2021 and Q2 2020 was $27.4 million and $11.9 million, respectively. During YTD 2021 royalty production revenue was $51.6 million, compared to $26.4 million during YTD 2020.

Royalty production

Topaz's average royalty production(1) for Q2 2021 and Q2 2020 was 12,265 boe/d (89% natural gas weighted) and 9,891 boe/d (93% natural gas weighted), respectively. During YTD 2021 Topaz's average royalty production(1) was 12,005 boe/d (91% natural gas weighted) compared to 10,134 boe/d (93% natural gas weighted) during YTD 2020. Topaz generates royalty revenue on existing production and may generate royalty revenue on future development of the royalty lands.

The increased production volume and royalty revenues are attributed to gross overriding royalty acquisitions, volume growth attributed to Topaz's existing royalty assets and improved commodity pricing.

Royalty acreage activity

During Q2 2021, 70 gross wells(3) were spud on Topaz's royalty acreage (42 gross wells on acreage operated by Tourmaline and 28 gross wells on acreage operated by other Topaz counterparties) and 50 gross wells were brought on production(2) (19 gross wells drilled during Q2 2021 and 31 gross wells drilled during prior periods) which represents a 2.7 times increase in drilling activity relative to Q2 2020, when 26 gross wells were spud on Topaz's royalty acreage (all operated by Tourmaline).

During YTD 2021, 149 gross wells(3) were spud on Topaz's royalty acreage (110 gross wells on acreage operated by Tourmaline and 39 gross wells on acreage operated by other Topaz counterparties) and 120 gross wells were brought on production(2) (80 gross wells drilled during YTD 2021 and 40 gross wells drilled during prior periods) which represents a 2.2 times increase in drilling activity relative to YTD 2020, when 67 gross wells were spud on Topaz's royalty acreage (all operated by Tourmaline).

Topaz expects the additional wells drilled but not completed by June 30, 2021 will be brought on production during the remainder of 2021.

(1) Refer to "Supplemental Information Regarding Product Types." (2) Includes wells drilled during the current and previous periods on Topaz royalty acreage. (3) Includes injection wells.



Three months Six months

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Royalty production revenue







Natural gas(3) 18,575 10,037 36,826 20,820 Light and medium crude oil(3) 2,382 549 4,043 1,460 Heavy crude oil(3) 1,697 ─ 1,941 ─ Natural gas liquids(3) 4,794 1,349 8,817 4,169 Total 27,448 11,935 51,627 26,449 Average royalty production







Natural gas (mcf/d)(3) 65,725 55,056 65,230 56,364 Light and medium crude oil (bbl/d)(3) 340 231 313 224 Heavy crude oil (bbl/d)(3) 303 ─ 177 ─ Natural gas liquids (bbl/d)(3) 668 484 644 516 Total (boe/d) 12,265 9,891 12,005 10,134









Realized royalty production prices







Natural gas ($/mcf)(3) $3.11 $2.00 $3.12 $2.03 Light and medium crude oil (C$/bbl)(3) $76.94 $26.14 $71.37 $35.92 Heavy crude oil ($/bbl)(3) $61.61 ─ $60.59 ─ Natural gas liquids (C$/bbl)(3) $78.91 $30.61 $75.66 $44.30 Total ($/boe) $24.59 $13.26 $23.76 $14.42 Benchmark Pricing







Natural gas







AECO 5A (CAD$/mcf) $3.11 $2.00 $3.14 $2.02 Crude oil







NYMEX WTI (USD$/bbl) $66.10 $28.00 $62.52 $36.82 Edmonton Par (CAD$/bbl) $76.39 $30.24 $73.06 $40.89 WCS differential (USD$/bbl) $11.51 $11.43 $11.96 $15.81 Natural gas liquids







Edmonton Condensate (CAD$/bbl) $79.67 $31.74 $77.57 $45.55 CAD$/USD$ $0.8142 $0.7220 $0.8023 $0.7335 Royalty Acreage Activity(1)







Gross wells spud during the period 70 26 149 67 Gross wells spud and brought on production(2) 19 25 80 62 Total gross wells brought on production during the period(4) 50 25 120 62 (1) Refers to the number of wells (including injection wells) spud or brought on production, as indicated, by the working interest owners (operators). (2) Refers to wells brought on production which were spud within the respective period; does not take into consideration wells spud during previous periods. (3) Refer to "Supplemental Information Regarding Product Types." (4) Includes wells drilled during the current and previous periods on Topaz royalty acreage.

Infrastructure

Processing revenue

The Company's processing revenue is generated through its non-operated ownership in processing facilities. The facilities provide processing services to customers on a fee-for-service basis. Certain fees include fixed take-or-pay arrangements under long-term commercial arrangements.

During Q2 2021 and Q2 2020, Topaz generated $10.6 million and $5.3 million, respectively of processing revenue attributed to its non-operated ownership in processing facilities. Average daily utilization during Q2 2021 and Q2 2020 of Topaz's net natural gas processing capacity was 98% and 100%, respectively, which is attributed to the significant utilization of Topaz's net processing capacity (75% and 58% of which is contracted under fixed take-or-pay for Q2 2021 and Q2 2020, respectively).

During YTD 2021 and YTD 2020, Topaz generated $21.0 million and $11.3 million, respectively of processing revenue attributed to its non-operated ownership in processing facilities. Average daily utilization during YTD 2021 and YTD 2020 of Topaz's net natural gas processing capacity was 98% and 100%, respectively, which is attributed to the significant utilization of Topaz's net processing capacity (74% and 58% of which is contracted under fixed take-or-pay for YTD 2021 and YTD 2020, respectively).

The increased processing revenues are attributed to infrastructure acquisitions that occurred during the second half of 2020.

Other income

The Company generates income by way of a contracted interest in third party revenue generated through fee-for-service processing contracts with no underlying facility ownership, including but not limited to, processing, compression and water handling revenue, generated at multiple facilities owned by Tourmaline pursuant to the respective third party fee handling agreements. These facilities include natural gas processing plants, crude oil batteries, pipelines, water disposal facilities, compressor stations and other miscellaneous facilities associated with the handling of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The facilities are located across all three of Tourmaline's core operating areas and are operated by Tourmaline. Topaz does not have an ownership interest in the underlying assets.

During Q2 2021 and Q2 2020, Topaz generated other income of $2.9 million and $2.8 million, respectively. Other income of $2.9 million for Q2 2021 includes interest income of $0.1 million. There was $nil interest income in Q2 2020. During YTD 2021 and YTD 2020, Topaz generated other income of $6.1 million and $5.1 million, respectively. Other income of $6.1 million for YTD 2021 includes interest income of $0.3 million. There was $nil interest income during YTD 2020.



Three months Six months ($000s) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Processing revenue 10,562 5,296 21,033 11,264 Other income 2,943 2,789 6,060 5,066 Total 13,505 8,085 27,093 16,330 Infrastructure utilization activity







Natural gas processing facilities(1):







Ownership capacity under fixed take-or-pay contract 125,000 50,000 125,000 50,000 Variable ownership capacity 44,409 35,500 46,172 35,500 Total ownership capacity 169,409 85,500 171,172 85,500 Total throughput volume 165,588 85,500 168,477 85,500 Total utilization (%) 98% 100% 98% 100% (1) Weighted average daily rate (Topaz net ownership mcf/d) for the periods presented.



Additional information

Additional information about Topaz, including the financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as the Company's 2020 Annual Information Form are available electronically under the Company's profile on SEDAR, www.sedar.com, and on Topaz's website, www.topazenergy.ca.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Topaz is a unique royalty and energy infrastructure company focused on generating free cash flow growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with one of Canada's largest natural gas producers, Tourmaline, an investment grade senior Canadian E&P company, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies, while maintaining its commitment to environmental, social and governance best practices. For further information, please visit the Company's website www.topazenergy.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: Topaz's future growth outlook and strategic plans; the anticipated capital expenditure plans and production increases relating to completed and planned acquisitions; the timing for the closing of acquisitions; social and governance initiatives; expected production increases and capital commitments on the royalty lands; estimated levels of 2021 EBITDA, FCF and year-end net debt (cash); estimated 2020 to 2023 compound annual royalty production growth rates and the expectation that such growth rates provide embedded future growth with no further capital investment required by Topaz; the near term growth strategy to utilize excess FCF as well as leverage to invest in additional acquisition growth opportunities and the level of such leverage; the future declaration and payment of dividends and the timing and amount thereof; the forecasts described under the heading "Increased 2021 Guidance Estimates" above, including annual average royalty production, processing revenue and other income, EBITDA, FCF, annual dividends, exit net debt (cash), and capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions) for 2021; other expected benefits from acquisitions including enhancing Topaz's future growth outlook and providing value enhancing assets that are accretive on a per share basis; and the Company's business as described under the heading "About the Company" above.

Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions including those highlighted in this news release and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the failure to complete acquisitions on the terms or on the timing announced or at all and the failure to realize some or all of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions including estimated royalty production, royalty production revenue and free cash flow per share growth, and the factors discussed in the Company's recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis (See "Forward-Looking Statements" therein), Annual Information Form (See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" therein) and other reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or Topaz's website (www.topazenergy.ca).

Statements relating to "reserves" are also deemed to be forward looking information, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

Without limitation of the foregoing, future dividend payments, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain, as the Company's dividend policy and the funds available for the payment of dividends from time to time is dependent upon, among other things, free cash flow, financial requirements for the Company's operations and the execution of its growth strategy, fluctuations in working capital and the timing and amount of capital expenditures, debt service requirements and other factors beyond the Company's control. Further, the ability of Topaz to pay dividends will be subject to applicable laws (including the satisfaction of the solvency test contained in applicable corporate legislation) and contractual restrictions contained in the instruments governing its indebtedness, including its credit facility.

Topaz does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

Also included in this news release are estimates of the Company's EBITDA range and revenue for the year ending December 31, 2021 and range of year-end exit net debt for 2021, which are based on, among other things, the various assumptions as to production levels and capital expenditures and other assumptions disclosed in this news release including under the heading "Increased 2021 Guidance Estimates" above and are based on the following key assumptions: Topaz's estimated capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions) of $1.0 to $2.0 million in 2021; the working interest owners' anticipated 2021 capital plans attributable to Topaz's royalty lands; 2021 estimated average annual royalty production range of 13,550 to 13,750 boe/d; 2021 average infrastructure ownership capacity utilization of 100%; 2021 third party income of $10.0 million; December 31, 2021 exit net debt range between $174.0 and $176.0 million, 2021 average commodity prices of: $3.48/mcf (AECO 5A natural gas), US$66.16/bbl (NYMEX WTI), US$12.85/bbl (WCS oil differential), US$4.09/bbl (MSW oil differential) and US$/CAD$ foreign exchange 0.81, and 2022 average commodity prices of: $3.13/mcf (AECO 5A natural gas), US$65.10/bbl (NYMEX WTI), US$12.85/bbl (WCS oil differential), US$4.65/bbl (MSW oil differential) and US$/CAD$ foreign exchange 0.82. To the extent such estimates constitute financial outlooks, they were approved by management and the board of directors of Topaz on July 29, 2021 and are included to provide readers with an understanding of the estimated EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2021 based on the assumptions described herein and readers are cautioned that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to using financial measures prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS" or "GAAP"), references are made in this news release to "FCF (free cash flow)", which is a measure that does not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS. Management uses this term for its own performance measures and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company's efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund dividends and a portion of its future growth expenditures or to repay debt. Accordingly, investors are cautioned that this non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other entities and should not be considered in isolation nor as an alternative to net income (loss) from continuing operations or other financial information determined in accordance with GAAP as an indication of the Company's performance. References to "FCF (free cash flow)" are to the amount of cash estimated to be available for dividends to shareholders in accordance with the Company's dividend policy and is defined as cash flow less capital expenditures, where "cash flow" is defined as cash from (used in) operations before changes in non-cash working capital.

This news release also makes reference to the terms "cash flow," "cash flow per basic share," "FCF (free cash flow)," FCF per basic share," "FCF Yield," "excess FCF," "EBITDA", "EBITDA margin", "payout ratio", "working capital", "adjusted working capital" and "net debt (cash)", which are not recognized measures under GAAP, and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, the Company's use of these terms may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other companies. Management uses the terms "cash flow," "cash flow per basic share," "FCF (free cash flow)," "FCF per basic share," "FCF Yield," "excess FCF," "EBITDA," "EBITDA margin," "payout ratio", "working capital," "adjusted working capital" and "net debt (cash)" for its own performance measures and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company's efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund dividends and a portion of its future growth expenditures or to repay debt. Accordingly, investors are cautioned that the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation nor as an alternative to net income (loss) from continuing operations or other financial information determined in accordance with GAAP as an indication of the Company's performance.

For these purposes, "cash flow" is defined as cash from (used in) operations before changes in non-cash working capital and "cash flow per basic share" is calculated using the weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period. "FCF (free cash flow)" is defined as cash flow less capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions) and "FCF per basic share" is calculated using the weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period. "FCF Yield" is the asset's free cash flow divided by the purchase consideration, and "excess FCF" is free cash flow less dividends. "EBITDA" is net income or loss from continuing operations, excluding extraordinary items, plus interest expense, income taxes and the capital portion of any finance lease received, and adjusted for non-cash items including depletion and depreciation and share-based compensation and gains or losses on dispositions. "EBITDA margin" is defined as EBITDA divided by total revenue and other income (expressed as a percentage of total revenue and other income). "Payout ratio" is dividends paid expressed as a percentage of cash flow. "Working capital" is current assets less current liabilities. "Adjusted working capital" is current assets less current liabilities, adjusted for financial instruments and "net debt (cash)" is total debt outstanding less adjusted working capital.

BOE EQUIVALENCY

Per barrel of oil equivalent amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6:1). Barrel of oil equivalents (boe) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 mcf:1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, as the value ratio between natural gas and crude oil based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

OIL AND GAS METRICS

This news release contains certain oil and gas metrics which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included in this document to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company's performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the Company's future performance and future performance may not compare to the Company's performance in previous periods and therefore such metrics should not be unduly relied upon.

GENERAL

See also "Forward-Looking Statements", and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION REGARDING PRODUCT TYPES

This news release includes references to guidance estimates for 2021 average daily production. The following table is intended to provide supplemental information about the product type composition for each of the production figures that are provided in this news release:

For the periods ended Three months

June 30, 2021 Three months

June 30, 2020

Six months

June 30, 2021 Six months

June 30, 2020 Average daily production









Light and Medium crude oil (bbl/d) 340 231

313 223 Heavy crude oil (bbl/d) 303 ─

177 ─ Conventional Natural Gas (mcf/d) 41,535 34,399

41,689 35,959 Shale Gas (mcf/d) 24,190 20,657

23,540 20,405 Natural Gas Liquids (bbl/d) 668 484

644 517 Total (boe/d) 12,265 9,891

12,005 10,134



For the year Topaz June 8, 2021

Royalty Production

Estimate(1)

2021e Topaz July 29, 2021

Royalty Production

Estimate(1)

2021e Average daily production



Light and Medium crude oil (bbl/d) 372 386 Heavy crude oil (bbl/d) 397 395 Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d) 43,859 44,035 Shale Gas (Mcf/d) 24,221 28,246 Natural Gas Liquids (bbl/d) 785 822 Total (boe/d) 12,900 13,650

(1) Estimated using the midpoint of the estimated 2021 average annual royalty production range.

