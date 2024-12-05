TOPAZ ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES FILING OF SHORT FORM PROSPECTUS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Topaz Energy Corp. (TSX: TPZ) ("Topaz" or the "Company") announces today that it has filed and been receipted for a (final) short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec. The Prospectus was filed in connection with Topaz's previously announced secondary offering of common shares as described in the November 25, 2024 and November 26, 2024 joint news releases of the Company and Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Delivery of the Prospectus and any amendment thereto will be satisfied in accordance with the "access equals delivery" provisions of applicable securities legislation. The Prospectus is accessible on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from Peters & Co. Limited by email at [email protected] by providing Peters & Co. Limited with an email address or address, as applicable.

Topaz is a unique royalty and infrastructure energy company focused on generating free cash flow growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer, Tourmaline, an investment-grade senior Canadian E&P company, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies. Topaz focuses on top-quartile energy resources and assets best positioned to attract capital in order to generate sustainable long-term growth and profitability.

Topaz's common shares are listed and posted for trading on the TSX under the trading symbol "TPZ" and it is included in the S&P/TSX Composite Index. This is the headline index for Canada and is the principal benchmark measure for the Canadian equity markets, represented by the largest companies on the TSX.

For further information: please contact: Topaz Energy Corp., Marty Staples, President and Chief Executive Officer, (587) 747-4830; Cheree Stephenson, VP Finance and CFO, (587) 747-4830