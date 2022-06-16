TOPAZ ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Topaz Energy Corp. (TSX: TPZ) ("Topaz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company held on June 16, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A report of voting results will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The resolution to appoint the eight (8) nominees as directors of the Company was passed on a vote by poll and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Michael L. Rose 109,206,221 99.07 1,019,698 0.93 Marty Staples 109,991,070 99.79 234,849 0.21 Tanya Causgrove 109,441,616 99.29 784,303 0.71 Jim Davidson 110,058,941 99.85 166,978 0.15 John Gordon 109,448,216 99.29 777,703 0.71 Darlene Harris 110,090,941 99.88 134,978 0.12 Steve Larke 99,791,558 90.53 10,434,361 9.47 Brian G. Robinson 105,349,533 95.58 4,876,386 4.42

The resolution to appoint KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors was approved with 110,733,332 (99.99%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

The non-binding advisory resolution to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation was voted for with 103,859,950 (94.22%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

For further information: Topaz Energy Corp., Marty Staples, President and Chief Executive Officer, (587) 747-4830; Cheree Stephenson, VP Finance and CFO, (587) 747-4830