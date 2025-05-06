TOPAZ ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Topaz Energy Corp. (TSX: TPZ) ("Topaz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 6, 2025 (the "Meeting"). A report of voting results will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The resolution to appoint the eight (8) nominees as directors of the Company was passed on a vote by poll and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Michael L. Rose 104,825,255 93.47 7,320,094 6.53 Marty Staples 111,167,792 99.13 977,557 0.87 Tanya Causgrove 111,990,007 99.86 155,342 0.14 Jim Davidson 111,975,430 99.85 169,919 0.15 John Gordon 103,424,604 92.22 8,720,745 7.78 Darlene Harris 79,463,491 70.86 32,681,858 29.14 Steve Larke 104,934,051 93.57 7,211,298 6.43 Brian G. Robinson 104,474,855 93.16 7,670,494 6.84

The resolution to appoint KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors was approved with 112,420,335 (99.94%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

The non-binding advisory resolution to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation was voted for with 89,211,374 (79.55%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Topaz is a unique royalty and infrastructure energy company focused on generating free cash flow growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer, Tourmaline Oil Corp. ("Tourmaline"), an investment-grade senior Canadian E&P company, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies. Topaz focuses on top-quartile energy resources and assets best positioned to attract capital in order to generate sustainable long-term growth and profitability.

Topaz's common shares are listed and posted for trading on the TSX under the trading symbol "TPZ" and it is included in the S&P/TSX Composite Index. This is the headline index for Canada and is the principal benchmark measure for the Canadian equity markets, represented by the largest companies on the TSX.

