TOPAZ ANNOUNCES TUCK-IN ACQUISITION OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND ROYALTY ASSETS IN CORE OPERATING AREAS

CALGARY, AB, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Topaz Energy Corp. (TSX: TPZ) ("Topaz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 49.9% working interest in a newly constructed and commissioned sweet natural gas processing facility and associated crude oil battery in the Wembley area (the "Facility Interests") in addition to gross overriding royalty interests in the Clearwater and Charlie Lake operating areas in Alberta which includes 17,000 gross undeveloped acres (the "Royalty Lands"), for total cash consideration of $39.5 million (the "Tuck-In Acquisition").

100% of the Facility Interests are supported by a 15-year fixed take-or-pay contractual commitment during which Topaz is not responsible for operating or maintenance costs. The Tuck-In Acquisition is expected to provide approximately $6.0 million of annual revenue to Topaz before consideration of royalty revenue growth from further acreage development. The Tuck-In Acquisition will be funded through Topaz's existing credit facility and is expected to close on July 31, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Topaz is scheduled to release its second quarter 2023 financial results on July 31, 2023 which will include updated 2023 guidance estimates. Topaz will host a second quarter conference call on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 starting at 9:00 a.m. MST (11:00 a.m. EST). To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-888-664-6392 (North American toll free) a few minutes prior to the call. Conference ID is 76435486.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Topaz is a unique royalty and infrastructure energy company focused on generating free cash flow (FCF)(1) growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer, Tourmaline, an investment grade senior Canadian E&P company, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies, while maintaining its commitment to environmental, social and governance best practices. Topaz focuses on top quartile energy resources and assets best positioned to attract capital in order to generate sustainable long-term growth and profitability.

The Topaz royalty and energy infrastructure revenue streams are generated primarily from assets operated by natural gas producers with some of the lowest greenhouse gas emissions intensity in the Canadian senior upstream sector, including Tourmaline, which has received awards for environmental sustainability and conservation efforts. Certain of these producers have set long-term emissions reduction targets and continue to invest in technology to improve environmental sustainability.

Topaz's common shares are listed and posted for trading on the TSX under the trading symbol "TPZ" and it is included in the S&P/TSX Composite Index. This is the headline index for Canada and is the principal benchmark measure for the Canadian equity markets, represented by the largest companies on the TSX.

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.topazenergy.ca. Topaz's SEDAR filings are available at www.sedar.com.

