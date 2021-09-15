Top Organizations Honored with Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

"Kudos to all the deserving recipients! 2021 is a very special year for us at Frost & Sullivan as we celebrate our 60th anniversary. On that triumphant note, it gives me great pleasure to recognize our award recipients—all of whom, as leaders, have refused to succumb to infinite challenges presented by the pandemic. They have truly built the plane while flying it," said Senior Vice President, Sapan Agarwal at Frost & Sullivan.

The following award recipients were identified using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary, measurement-based methodology derived from extensive primary and secondary research, in-depth interviews, analyses, and industry benchmarking. Numerous award categories were carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and highlight emerging trends in Asia. A detailed study was further conducted on each of the nominated companies, focusing on real-time performance indicators, such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisition, product/service value, and technology innovation. The companies below have emerged as leaders that are driving positive trends in the Asia-Pacific economy.

Award Title and Category Recipient Regional Title

2021 Global Smart Grid Equipment Product Leadership Award Siemens Energy 2021 Global UPS Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award Kehua Data Co., Ltd. 2021 Southeast Asia Building Automation Systems Customer Value Leadership Award Azbil Corporation 2021 Asia-Pacific AI in Telecom Operations Software Company of the Year Whale Cloud Technology 2021 Asia-Pacific CRO Company of the Year Novotech Health Holdings 2021 Asia-Pacific CRO Customer Value Leadership Award Avance Clinical Pty Ltd 2021 Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Company of the Year Teleperformance 2021 Asia-Pacific Managed SD-WAN Competitive Strategy Leadership Award Tata Communications 2021 Asia-Pacific Managed SD-WAN Customer Value Leadership Award Singtel 2021 Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Company of the Year NTT Ltd. 2021 Asia-Pacific OSS BSS Company of the Year Netcracker Technology 2021 Asia-Pacific Smart Utility Communications Platform Company of the Year Trilliant Networks Country Title

2021 Australia Data Center Services Company of the Year NEXTDC 2021 Cambodia Mobile Data Services Company of the Year Smart Axiata Co., Ltd. 2021 Cambodia Mobile Services Company of the Year Smart Axiata Co., Ltd. 2021 Excellence In Customer Experience Banking Industry Philippines Mobile Experience Union Bank of the Philippines 2021 Indonesia Data Center Services Company of the Year PT DCI Indonesia Tbk 2021 Indonesia Edge Data Center Competitive Strategy Leadership Award PT. Sigma Cipta Caraka

(Telkomsigma) 2021 Indonesia IoT Services Product Leadership Award Telkomsel 2021 Japan Data Center Services Company of the Year Colt Data Centre Services 2021 Malaysia Data Center Services Company of the Year AIMS Data Centre Sdn Bhd 2021 Malaysia Facilities Management Company of the Year UEM Edgenta Berhad 2021 Malaysia Fertility Center Company of the Year TMC Fertility & Women's

Specialist Centre 2021 Malaysia Home Air Purifier Competitive Strategy Leadership Award CUCKOO 2021 Malaysia Home Water Filter Company of the Year CUCKOO 2021 Malaysia Home Water Filter Competitive Strategy Leadership Award LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 2021 Malaysia Waste Management Company of the Year Alam Flora Sdn Bhd 2021 Singapore Facility Management Competitive Strategy Leadership Award Certis Integrated Facilities

Management Pte Ltd 2021 Singapore Managed Security Services Company of the Year Trustwave 2021 Taiwan Data Center Services Company of the Year Chunghwa Telecom 2021 Taiwan Managed Security Services Company of the Year CHT Security Co., Ltd. 2021 Taiwan Mobile Data Services Company of the Year Chunghwa Telecom 2021 Taiwan Telecommunication Services Company of the Year Chunghwa Telecom

Following its first virtual awards ceremony of 2021, Frost & Sullivan will be presenting awards at the second edition of the virtual awards ceremony next week. The one hour virtual extravaganza will be live streamed on September 22, 2021, on YouTube and Facebook.

To learn more about the awards and partnership opportunities for the 2021 awards, please visit www.apacbp-awards.com/. To schedule interaction with Frost & Sullivan spokespersons, please email Kala Mani.S. at [email protected].

