AeC Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Brazilian Company of the Year Award for Excellence in Customer Experience Management

The company is recognized for innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centric digital transformation in Brazil's fast-evolving CXM landscape

SAN ANTONIO, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that AeC has been awarded the 2025 Brazilian Company of the Year Award in the customer experience management (CXM) industry for its outstanding achievements in digital innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights AeC's consistent leadership in delivering measurable business outcomes, strengthening its market footprint, and advancing customer-centric technologies within Brazil's rapidly expanding CXM sector.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: visionary innovation and customer impact. AeC excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align technology-driven strategies with dynamic market demands while deploying those strategies with efficiency, agility, and scale. "AeC's usage of its own real-time decision-making and actionable insights means that its customer service can provide faster, more accurate solutions to customer queries, resulting in lower resolution times and a higher level of customer trust," said Sebastian Menutti, industry director at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on digital transformation, scalable innovation, and deep client partnerships, AeC has proven its ability to lead through change in a competitive and increasingly automated market. The company's sustained investments in artificial intelligence, omnichannel platforms, and predictive analytics have positioned it to deliver seamless, high-impact customer engagement solutions across diverse sectors and regions.

Innovation remains at the heart of AeC's operations. Its integrated suite of CXM solutions—including AI-powered automation, real-time analytics, and omnichannel contact centers—has redefined how Brazilian enterprises engage with their customers. These capabilities not only reduce operational complexity but also enhance agility, enabling clients to personalize experiences and drive retention at scale. "Being named Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan for the fourth consecutive time reinforces our belief that great results come when technology and human warmth walk side by side. At AeC, we don't just embrace digital transformation, we shape it to serve people better. This recognition is a reflection of our team's dedication to delivering real impact through innovation, simplicity, and care. We are proud to lead Brazil's evolution and to keep creating opportunities that transform lives across the country," said Raphael Duailibi, CEO at AeC.

AeC's hybrid model, which balances automation with human expertise, is a distinctive strength in the Brazilian CXM industry. While AI streamlines service delivery and accelerates resolution times, the presence of highly trained human agents ensures a nuanced, empathetic approach to complex or emotionally charged customer interactions. This dual approach has allowed AeC to deliver both efficiency and personalization—critical components in reducing churn, boosting satisfaction, and earning customer loyalty.

Frost & Sullivan commends AeC for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, operational execution, and market responsiveness. The company's strategic foresight, commitment to continuous improvement, and culture of innovation are not only shaping the future of customer experience management in Brazil but also creating a meaningful impact for clients and end users alike.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

About AeC

AeC is one of the leading companies in the sector, delivering customer experience solutions and outsourced process management. Serving some of the most prominent brands in the Brazilian market, AeC has been awarded the Company of the Year in BPO by the renowned Frost & Sullivan for the past four years.

A frontrunner in ESG practices, AeC has also been recognized for nine consecutive years as the Best Service Company in Brazil by Época Negócios 360°. What sets AeC apart is its innovative approach, which combines cutting-edge technology—such as artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, cloud services, analytics tools, and cybersecurity—with a strong commitment to people.

Today, AeC operates 24 units across 7 states in Brazil and is certified by the Great Place to Work Institute as one of the best companies to work for in the country.

