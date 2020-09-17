Top Chicago Brokerage Selects RESAAS for Global Reach

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce a leading real estate brokerage in Chicago, IL has selected RESAAS to bring its agents more international referral business.

Exit Strategy Realty is a leading real estate brokerage based in Chicago, Illinois with over 250 real estate agents.

"Our brokerage is part of the Exit Realty Franchise, connecting more than 96,000 Exit agents through North America. Chicago has seen consistent growth, and is a popular city for relocation to," said Nick Libert, Owner & CEO of Exit Strategy Realty. "Being part of RESAAS will enable all our agents to access new sources of referral business from other agents globally. We are delighted to provide our agents with the unparalleled power and reach of the RESAAS platform."

Exit Strategy Realty will be leveraging BrokerOS™ by RESAAS, providing a private intranet to enable centralized collaboration within the brokerage. BrokerOS™ also connects Exit agents to the global RESAAS platform, increasing lead-flow and international referral business.

"Tremendous amounts of real estate are transacted on the RESAAS platform. Data collected by RESAAS shows large volumes of international buying within larger second-tier cities throughout the United States," said RESAAS CEO Tom Rossiter. "Chicago has shown consistently strong growth. We are pleased to welcome Exit Strategy Realty to our stable of progressive real estate organizations that are part of RESAAS' active ecosystem."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., Tel: +1 (604) 617-5448, Email: [email protected]