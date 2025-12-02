RESAAS Announces Change of Auditor to Davidson & Company LLP

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS" or "the Company") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, today announced that it has appointed Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor, effective December 1, 2025. Davidson & Company replaces Smythe LLP, which has resigned at the Company's request.

The change was initiated as part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing financial reporting standards and supporting the Company's expanding U.S. strategy. Davidson & Company is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), allowing RESAAS to complete its annual audits in accordance with PCAOB standards; a requirement for U.S. securities compliance and future cross-border initiatives. Smythe LLP does not provide PCAOB-standard audit services.

"There were no reportable events between RESAAS and Smythe LLP, and we appreciate their work and professionalism over the years," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "As RESAAS continues to grow within the U.S. real estate technology market, upgrading to a PCAOB-registered audit firm is a strategic and positive step forward. RESAAS looks forward to working with Davidson & Company, with their deep expertise auditing publicly traded technology companies."

The Company has filed the required Notice of Change of Auditor, together with letters from both Smythe LLP and Davidson & Company LLP, in accordance with National Instrument 51-102.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Global Residential and Commercial Real Estate Industry.

Over 600,000 Residential Real Estate Agents in 160 countries use RESAAS to obtain unique Real Estate Data, access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings. Commercial Real Estate's largest Brokerages and Institutions leverage RESAAS as a Data Exchange to securely distribute their own data with designated third-parties.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS Services Inc.

For further information please contact Tom Rossiter, CEO, RESAAS Services Inc., Email: [email protected], Website: www.resaas.com