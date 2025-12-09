RESAAS Announces Strategic Partnership with SAP to Enable Real-Time Enterprise Intelligence for Global Real Estate

Connects RESAAS' real-time real estate data with SAP's enterprise AI and business intelligence platforms used by the world's largest organizations

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS" or "the Company") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, today announced a strategic partnership with SAP (ETR: SAP) through the SAP® PartnerEdge® Ecosystem program. The partnership enables deep, real-time data integration between RESAAS' proprietary real estate data platform and SAP's enterprise AI, analytics, and business intelligence reporting suites used by major companies worldwide.

Through this partnership, RESAAS will integrate its real-time, transaction-level and relationship data directly into SAP environments, allowing multinational real estate firms, brokerages, and institutional operators to leverage RESAAS insights alongside SAP data for advanced analytics, predictive modeling, and AI-driven decision making. The integration supports SAP platforms commonly used for enterprise reporting, financial planning, and operational intelligence.

"RESAAS has become the system of record for real-time referral, transaction, and payment data in real estate," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "By integrating that data directly into SAP's enterprise intelligence ecosystem, global real estate organizations can analyze their real-time operating data at enterprise scale. This partnership validates RESAAS' position as a trusted data source for the world's largest and most sophisticated real estate institutions."

RESAAS has seen accelerating adoption from large-scale, multinational real estate organizations in 2025, with a growing number of new customers operating across multiple continents and markets. These organizations typically rely on SAP to power enterprise-wide reporting, forecasting, and data-driven decision making, making real-time access to structured real estate data increasingly critical.

"Real estate organizations are demanding real-time visibility into performance, productivity, and deal flow across regions and teams," Rossiter added. "This partnership allows our customers to combine the depth of SAP's enterprise intelligence capabilities with the immediacy and accuracy of RESAAS' real-time real estate data, something that has not been possible at this level before."

RESAAS expects the SAP integration to support expanded enterprise deployments throughout 2026 and beyond, particularly among global real estate firms seeking unified, real-time insight across referral activity, transaction pipelines, and cross-border collaboration.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Global Residential and Commercial Real Estate Industry.

Over 600,000 Residential Real Estate Agents in 160 countries use RESAAS to obtain unique Real Estate Data, access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings. Commercial Real Estate's largest Brokerages and Institutions leverage RESAAS as a Data Exchange to securely distribute their own data with designated third-parties.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

Website: www.resaas.com

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS Services Inc.

For further information please contact: Tom Rossiter, CEO, RESAAS Services Inc., Email: [email protected]