Savills Selects RESAAS for its New Global Referral Platform

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce that Savills has selected RESAAS to support residential referrals across its global referral platform.

Under the terms of the one-year, automatically renewing agreement, RESAAS receives compensation comprising of 1) setup and configuration fee, 2) technology integration fee, and 3) a recurring monthly enterprise license fee.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Global Residential and Commercial Real Estate Industry.

Over 600,000 Residential Real Estate Agents in 160 countries use RESAAS to obtain unique Real Estate Data, access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings. Commercial Real Estate's largest Brokerages and Institutions leverage RESAAS as a Data Exchange to securely distribute their own data with designated third-parties.

