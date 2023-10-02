Top Canadian Chefs Inspire Canadians to Eliminate Food Waste through Skip's Innovative Zero Waste Chef Campaign and Content Series

SkipTheDishes partners with Circular Innovation Council and top Canadian chefs to encourage Canadians to reimagine their takeout leftovers and reduce food waste

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Each year, Canadians waste an astonishing 2.2 million tonnes of food, with 13% of that resulting from leftovers. For this year's Circular Economy Month and Waste Reduction Week (October 16-22), Canada's only homegrown food delivery network, SkipTheDishes has partnered with the Circular Innovation Council and three of Canada's top chefs to help Canadians reimagine their takeout leftovers.

To inspire Canadians to get creative with their leftovers - Skip has enlisted the expertise of notable chefs from top restaurants from across the country to create innovative and delicious recipes that Canadians can make at home using any leftovers they may have from the restaurants' most popular dishes. These chefs will showcase how to easily combat food waste by simply combining what's left from their takeout order through an accessible content series on Skip's Instagram page . Through this series, Canadians can discover different ways to leverage their leftovers with some fresh ingredients to create a brand new dish they can enjoy the next day!

Skip's Zero Waste Chef content series brings together some of Canada's most trusted food authorities across the Skip network, who were tasked to reimagine their most beloved dishes in an innovative way to ensure Canadians have the opportunity to enjoy every last bite! This includes:

Victor Barry from Piano Piano in Toronto, who transformed their iconic Veal or Eggplant Parmesan into the ultimate Breakfast Sandwich to enjoy the next day

who transformed their iconic Veal or Eggplant Parmesan into the ultimate Breakfast Sandwich to enjoy the next day Amit Bangar from Calcutta Cricket Club in Calgary , who reimaged their famous Butter Chicken dish into a Butter Chicken Penne Pasta

who reimaged their famous Butter Chicken dish into a Butter Chicken Penne Pasta Jamie Cholack from Tacofino in Vancouver , who took Tacofino's beloved Salsa Verde and reimagined it into delectable Chilaquiles

"As we continue our fight against food waste, we know that even a small change can go a long way and we want to inspire Canadians to do just that," says Steve Puchala, Interim CEO of SkipTheDishes. "With more than 50,000 restaurant partners on the Skip network across over 260 cities and towns in Canada, we recognize the important role we play in driving more sustainable behaviours for our industry, our communities, and our environment, and look forward to working with our restaurants and customers to deliver positive change."

For the month of October, Skip and the Circular Innovation Council have joined forces to provide education and inspiration on how Canadians can reuse any leftover food they may have, and make small changes that can make a big difference for both the planet and Canadians' wallets.

Canadians can access these new recipes by visiting www.circularinnovation.ca or by heading to @skipthedishes to find full videos highlighting the innovative zero-waste recipes that were curated by the chefs themselves. These new recipes will help Canadians to enjoy their favourite dishes up until the last bite.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with SkipTheDishes for Circular Economy Month and Waste Reduction Week, as we work to continue efforts in tackling food waste amongst Canadians and promoting a circular economy in Canada," says Jo-Anne St.Godard, Executive Director, at Circular Innovation Council. "Over 50% of all food in Canada is wasted every year and with food insecurity at an alltime high, the environmental, economic, and social impacts are felt all across Canada. By collaborating with Skip, we are hoping to further generate awareness amongst Canadians about this growing crisis."

As a proud Canadian brand, SkipTheDishes stands by its mission of doing business responsibly, making positive changes for the industry and environment, and strengthening the communities it serves from coast-to-coast. The partnership between Skip, notable Canadian chefs and the Circular Innovation Council is focused on delivering solutions to fight food waste and to better the planet. To learn more about SkipTheDishes' responsible practices, such as its 'Do Good Deal' or its reusable packaging pilot programs, please visit www.skipthedishes.com/responsible-business/ .

About SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 50,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

SOURCE SkipTheDishes

For further information: SkipTheDishes, E: [email protected]