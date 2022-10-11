Top Bars in Hong Kong Make The World's 50 Best Bars 2022

"We are extremely honoured to be a part of the World's 50 Best Bars list, alongside many great bars and friends. It's a testament to the team's hard work and commitment to pursuing excellence in providing the best bar experience," said Lorenzo Antinori, beverage manager of Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong. Moving to Hong Kong for almost two years, Antinori believes Hong Kong is a special place. "The mix of East and West and Hong Kong's incredible heritage of flavours and culinary techniques have inspired us with its unique character as a melting pot of cultures and traditions."

Making the list for the third year, Coa is dedicated to bringing agave spirits to the forefront of Asia's cocktail scene. Co-founded by award-winning bartender Jay Khan, the Mexican-inspired bar offers people from all walks of life an extensive range of spirits, including mezcal, tequila and raicilla.

Revealed on 4 October in Barcelona, The World's 50 Best Bars 2022 introduces outstanding bars in 26 cities around the world. Over 650 renowned international drinks experts, including bartenders and drinks writers, cast their votes based on their best bar experiences.

With these brilliant outlets in Hong Kong shining bright in the international awards, the city's bar scene is vibrant. From luxury liquor and wine to creative cocktails and locally crafted beers, there is always an option to amaze. Hong Kong's home-grown talent and world-class mixologists keep breaking the boundaries, providing an exciting array of beverages awaiting your rediscovery.

For latest travel requirements for inbound travellers, please visit

https://www.discoverhongkong.com/ca/plan/traveller-info/boarding-and-testing-arrangements-upon-arrival.html

Images can be accessed via: https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?categoryId=870&categoryTypeId=2&cachedCriteria=1

SOURCE Hong Kong Tourism Board

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact Jorge Lee, Tel: (416) 366-2389 ext 206, [email protected]