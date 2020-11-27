Top Alberta Tech Startups and Investors Virtually Open The Market

On November 16, 2020, the third annual Start Alberta Tech Awards recognized both individuals and organizations for their contributions to Alberta's innovation ecosystem and those making a significant impact on the province's tech sector. The Start Alberta portal is a digital hub for Alberta tech companies and innovators to connect to investment, programming and resources. The platform provides a comprehensive list of tech deal flow in the province as well as a forum for sharing Alberta's entrepreneurial success stories. For more information and to view the winners of 2020 Start Alberta Tech Awards, please visit: https://startalberta.com/

Date: Friday, November 27, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

Media wall banner:

TMX Group welcomes

Top Alberta Tech Startups and Investors

#StartAlbertaAwards

