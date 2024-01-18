Winners to be announced Thursday February 15, 2024 at the Canadian International AutoShow

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Twelve of Canada's best vehicles have been revealed as the finalists for this year's Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY), presented by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC).

Under a new format for 2024, the Awards have been simplified into four categories:

Canadian Car of the Year

Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year

Canadian Electric Car of the Year

Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year

With over 600 detailed ballots completed by AJAC expert journalists from across Canada, the votes have been tallied to the Top 3 in each category:

The three finalists for 2024 Canadian Car of the Year are:

Acura Integra Type S

Honda Accord

Toyota Prius

The three finalists for 2024 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year are:

Genesis GV70

Mazda CX-90

Toyota Grand Highlander

The three finalists for 2024 Canadian Electric Car of the Year are:

Genesis Electrified G80

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Toyota Prius Prime

The three finalists for 2024 Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year are:

Genesis Electrified GV70

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV9

All 2024 model year vehicles are eligible for the CCOTY Awards including those newly designed, recently refreshed, and carried over from last year.

"Announcing these 12 finalists brings us one step closer to announcing the 2024 Canadian Car of the Year Awards. Whether they take home the top trophy or not, the Canadian Car of the Year voting process makes sure that every one of these finalist vehicles is a standout in their class," said AJAC's president, Evan Williams.

"Our 48 jurors are AJAC members, some of the top automotive journalists in the country, and are located from Halifax to Vancouver. They drive every vehicle they vote on in real-world conditions, the same conditions you face every day living in Canada. It's the only awards program in the country that can say that, and it's something we're extremely proud of. We believe it shows Canadian drivers they can be confident in our results and in the Canadian Car of the Year program".

The winners will be revealed Thursday February 15, 2024 at the Canadian International AutoShow (CIAS) in Toronto. Results from AJAC journalist member ballots are audited by international accounting firm KPMG and remain under wraps until the moment the envelopes are opened.

"We are excited to again be hosting the Canadian Car of the Year Awards with AJAC," said Jason Campbell, General Manager Canadian International AutoShow. "We are thrilled to have Canadian Electric Car of the Year and Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year categories joining the established Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year awards. The four winning vehicles will remain at the show for the public to view. Congratulations to all the finalists and we look forward to hearing the results on media day."

For more information, www.canadiancaroftheyear.ca or follow us on social @canadiancaroftheyear

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, its primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of its members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

About the Canadian International AutoShow

With more than 650,000 square feet of exhibits, displays and attractions at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and annual attendance of 350,000, the Canadian International AutoShow is not only the largest automotive expo in Canada, it is also the country's largest consumer show — a leader in lifestyle, technology and all things automotive. It boasts more than 1,000 cars, trucks, SUVs, concept cars, exotics, classics, muscle cars, fully electric and autonomous vehicles each year.

About KPMG

KPMG LLP, an Audit, Tax and Advisory firm (kpmg.ca) is a limited liability partnership, established under the laws of Ontario, and the Canadian member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG has more than 7,000 professionals/employees in over 40 locations across Canada serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently recognized as an employer of choice and one of the best places to work in the country. The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International, a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.

