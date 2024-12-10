TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - According to the Ontario Provincial Police, there were more car collision-related deaths on Ontario highways in 2023 than in any year since 2007, making it the deadliest year in over 15 years. In light of this sobering statistic, MyChoice, a leading insurtech company in Canada, conducted a comprehensive study to rank the province's safest and most dangerous cities to drive in.

Top 10 Safest and Most Dangerous Cities to Drive in Ontario in 2024 (CNW Group/My Choice Financial, Inc.)

Using the company's internal data collected from over 150,000 car insurance quotes since 2020, including accident and infraction records, the study highlights areas where drivers should exercise greater caution and identifies cities that stand out for road safety. The study employed a detailed methodology based on the weighted averages of accidents and infractions (i.e. distracted driving, speeding) with a 70/30 importance ratio, creating a comprehensive scoring system from 0 to 5. This approach emphasizes the relative severity of accidents while accounting for traffic violations as a predictive factor for road safety.

Key Findings from the Study:

Safest Cities for Driving in Ontario :

Toronto ranks as the safest city to drive in Ontario with a high score of 4.5 out of 5, thanks to its consistently low accident and infraction rates. Other cities such as East York (4.2), North York (4.2), and Whitby (4.2) also rank high on the list of cities where driving in the province is safer.

: ranks as the safest city to drive in with a high score of 4.5 out of 5, thanks to its consistently low accident and infraction rates. Other cities such as (4.2), (4.2), and (4.2) also rank high on the list of cities where driving in the province is safer. Most Dangerous Cities for Driving in Ontario :

Brantford emerged as the most challenging city for drivers, scoring just 0.7 out of 5. High accident and infraction rates contributed to this low ranking. Kingston (0.7) and Burlington (0.8), and Brampton (1.1) were also identified as high-risk areas for drivers in the province.

: emerged as the most challenging city for drivers, scoring just 0.7 out of 5. High accident and infraction rates contributed to this low ranking. (0.7) and (0.8), and (1.1) were also identified as high-risk areas for drivers in the province. Notable Driving Safety Trends:

Metropolitan regions like Toronto and North York show significantly lower rates of accidents and infractions compared to mid-sized cities like Kingston and Brantford .

Visit MyChoice study to view the full study with more cities and infraction/accident details: https://www.mychoice.ca/blog/top-10-safest-dangerous-cities-for-driving-ontario-2024/

MyChoice CEO, Aren Mirzaian, provides a recommendation for Ontario drivers in the context of the study findings: "One major recommendation that we have for Ontario drivers is to get winter tires. Not only will this make driving much safer for people on the roads this winter, but it's also a smart financial decision. You can get a 5% discount on your car insurance rates in Ontario with many insurers for using them. At MyChoice, we encourage drivers to take proactive steps like this to improve road safety and optimize their insurance savings."

Ontario operates under a no-fault insurance system, but your premiums can still be affected by fault determinations and claims history. For drivers in high-risk cities, proactive steps such as maintaining a clean driving record can lead to significant savings on car insurance premiums.

Ontario drivers must remain vigilant, especially in cities identified as high-risk. By raising awareness of these rankings, MyChoice aims to promote safer driving habits and better insurance outcomes for residents across the province.

About MyChoice

MyChoice is a Toronto-based Insurtech company that equips brokers and insurance companies with tools they need to excel in operations and client acquisition. Their rate comparison site MyChoice.ca, gives Canadians access to competitive auto, home, and life insurance rates. MyChoice blends their industry knowledge with cutting-edge technologies to build solutions that significantly enhance brokerage and insurance company processes and workflows.

SOURCE My Choice Financial, Inc.

Vitalii Starov, [email protected]