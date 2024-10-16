Climate Change is Responsible for a 379% Increase in Average Annual Insurable Damages in the Last Decade in Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - In light of the devastating impact of the Milton hurricane in Florida, which by some estimates will cause anywhere in between $60-100 billion in insured damages, many Canadians are left wondering how the recent spike in natural disasters will impact the situation at home. This past summer in Canada will go down as one of the most challenging periods for homeowners and insurers alike. The Insurance Bureau of Canada recently reported record-breaking 228,000 insurance claims - representing a staggering 406% increase compared to the previous 20-year average.

In light of these growing threats - MyChoice, a leading insurtech company in Canada, conducted a thorough analysis of how insurable losses from natural disasters changed over the last 40 years across Canada. Using data from the Canadian Disaster Database, the team compared the 10-year average of disaster-related annual insurable losses against the prior 30-year average, adjusted for inflation. The team also analyzed the Shelter Consumer Price Index data from the past 10 years to determine the home insurance inflation across Canada and compared it to current rates from the MyChoice quote database.

Below are the key findings from the study:

In Canada, the annual average insurable losses in the last decade increased by a whopping 379% , when compared to the prior 30 year average.

, when compared to the prior 30 year average. Provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan , experienced catastrophic increases of 495% and 302% in average annual insurable losses respectively, while Ontario had a 89% increase in the last decade.

and , experienced catastrophic increases of and in average annual insurable losses respectively, while had a increase in the last decade. Some provinces didn't have an increase in climate-related damages but still experienced home insurance inflation, absorbing the overall risk of increased climate-related damages across the country.

It looks like climate-related disasters have cost an average Canadian around $409 / year in increased home insurance premiums in the last 10 years.

in increased home insurance premiums in the last 10 years. Home Insurance premiums have increased by 76% across Canada in the last decade, with Saskatchewan and Alberta having the highest increases at 106% and 90% respectively.

The attached infographic showcases the change in average annual insurance claims across Canada in the last 40 years. Visit MyChoice study below to see the full data: https://www.mychoice.ca/blog/how-natural-disasters-impact-canadian-wallets/

Province Change in

Average Annual

Insurable

Damages Average Annual

Home Insurance

Premium (2014) Average Annual

Home Insurance

Premium (2024) Home Insurance

Inflation (2014-

2024) Quebec 17.05 % $618 $905 46.53 % Ontario 88.94 % $627 $1,155 84.24 % New Brunswick -86.62 % $412 $719 74.68 % Nova Scotia -23.98 % $407 $728 78.70 % Newfoundland 158.92 % $408 $718 76.08 % PEI n/a $455 $715 57.19 % Alberta 494.96 % $696 $1,324 90.32 % British Columbia 6.25 % $701 $1,250 78.44 % Manitoba 80.86 % $574 $949 65.47 % Saskatchewan 302.13 % $491 $1,012 106.32 % Canada 379.28 % $539 $948 76.04 %

Source: MyChoice Database, Statistics Canada, Canadian Disaster Database

As these events become more frequent and destructive, insurers are left with no choice but to raise premiums to keep pace with the growing risk, or in some cases, to consider ceasing operations in certain areas. The big US insurance companies like Farmers, Progressive and AAA have already announced that they will be limiting their exposure in home insurance market in the state of Florida. This leaves many Canadian homeowners wondering if insurance companies will follow suit in Canada. Earlier this year, Aviva Canada announced that the company is planning to phase out Aviva Direct, its direct-to-consumer home and auto business, from Alberta in early January 2025.

MyChoice COO, Matt Roberts, offers a commentary regarding the current insurance landscape: "As climate change continues to reshape the Canadian insurance landscape, it's more important than ever to regularly reassess your home insurance coverage. In the face of rising premiums and increased claims, finding the right balance between affordability and adequate protection is crucial. At MyChoice, we essentially offer you tools and resources to navigate the changing market and ensure that you're not overpaying for coverage while staying protected from the growing risks of climate change."

In these uncertain times, knowledge is power. Don't wait until the next disaster strikes - review your coverage, compare your options, and make informed decisions to protect your home and your family.

About MyChoice

MyChoice is a Toronto-based Insurtech company that equips brokers and insurance companies with tools they need to excel in operations and client acquisition. Their rate comparison site MyChoice.ca, gives Canadians access to competitive auto, home, and life insurance rates. MyChoice blends their industry knowledge with cutting-edge technologies to build solutions that significantly enhance brokerage and insurance company processes and workflows.

