Too little, too late: Brian Jean can't save the UCP

The entire UCP caucus enthusiastically supported attacks on working peoples' rights at work, included unprecedented rollbacks in health and safety regulations. In addition to being less safe at work, Bill 1 was fast-tracked by the UCP government to muzzle the political expression of Albertans.

"From deep anti-worker values to vaccine skepticism to elitist leadership, the UCP has given Albertans every reason to move on," said McGarrigle. "The UCP is too extreme and too out-of-touch under any leader to govern a changing Alberta."

