MONTRÉAL, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Tomorrow is Bell Let's Talk Day and we encourage everyone to take action to help create positive change for Canadian mental health. Canada is facing a mental health crisis and too many Canadians are still struggling with mental health and addiction issues. Let's change this!

2023 Bell Let’s Talk campaign (CNW Group/Bell Canada)

"This year, Bell Let's Talk Day is putting a spotlight on mental health organizations providing mental health supports and services all across the country. We ask all Canadians to take their own actions on Bell Let's Talk Day and every day throughout the year at home, in their workplace and communities so we can all help to create positive change."

- Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk

Here are some of the Bell Let's Talk Day events taking place today and tomorrow:

January 24 :

Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce Mental Health Panel Discussion

Join this informative Mental Health Panel Discussion focusing on how to manage mental health in the workplace from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. To register visit: https://www.kingstonchamber.ca/events/4134/register

Hockey Talks – Bell Centre

The Montréal Canadians and Bell Let's Talk are partnering for Hockey Talks at the Bell Centre. Fans will learn more about mental health resources and stories to break the stigma associated with mental illness. Bell Let's Talk ambassadors will greet fans, hand out swag and show support for mental health throughout the evening.

MenTALK Mental Health Awareness

CMHA Champlain East in partnership with the Cornwall Public Library is hosting a virtual event, MenTALK panel discussions. Men with various experiences will speak on the realities of Mental Health from their perspective. A roundtable discussion moderated by Manager of Mental Health promotion with the CMHA Jason Pollick will explore issues affecting men's mental health with the goal of inspiring men to reach out for support. Registration required for this event, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Punjabi Community Health Services Calgary presents: "How are you, really?"

"How are you, really?" is about promoting an honest conversation about our mental health and empowering individuals to access help to improve their well-being. It facilitates discussions surrounding seeking support before getting to the point of detriment in your mental health. Please join us today to learn more about promoting mental health in the South Asian community. The event will include the launch of the PCHS mental health video, keynote and guest speaker, PCHS presentation, lunch, networking, and a vendor resource fair on improving well-being.

The Timmins Chamber hosts Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash Survivor Tyler Smith

The Timmins Chamber is hosting a lunch and evening event with Tyler Smith, speaker and survivor of the Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash. Tyler will share his story of how, as a former junior hockey player, he learned that mental health is just as important as physical health and that the road to healing is by embodying the motto that it is okay to not be okay. In place of admission, a contribution to the Chamber for Good to benefit Sports for Kids Timmins is welcomed.

January 25 :

Bell Media Studios

CTV YOUR MORNING, THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW, THE SOCIAL, and ETALK will feature a variety of mental health stories, with guests including mental health experts and Canadians living with mental health challenges, and information and resources on how to support and get help for loved ones.

CTV digital platforms highlight mental health

CTV.ca and the CTV app will highlight Bell Let's Talk Day programming across CTV shows in addition to specially curated new and past collections focused on mental health awareness, health and wellness, and discussions with experts in the field of mental health, as well as a Mental Health Awareness movie collection free to stream anytime.

Crave spotlights mental health

Crave's Mental Health Awareness Collection features scripted and unscripted programming that explores mental health issues. The collection includes films like All My Puny Sorrows, Silver Linings Playbook, and Four Good Days; documentary content, including Nothing Compares, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Phoenix Rising, Brene Brown: Atlas of the Heart, and Howie Mandel: But, Enough About Me; drama series like Born for Business, In Treatment and Succession; plus comedies such as Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh and Work in Progress. In addition, Crave original French-language drama series Sortez-Moi De Moi (Way Over Me), is available with English subtitles and English dub.

TSN highlights mental health & sports

Bell Let's Talk Day content will be featured across TSN platforms, as Canada's Sports Leader amplifies and shares messages from teams and prominent figures from around the world of sports. These messages appear on SportsCentre, TSN.ca's Join the Conversation: Bell Let's Talk Day blog, and across TSN social media platforms, including the Jan. 25 edition of DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE.

ACCRO: TROUBLES DE DÉPENDANCES : des rencontres émouvantes menées par Marie-Mai

[ADDICTED: ADDICTIVE DISORDERS: moving conversations hosted by Marie-Mai] Stemming from a conversation with one of her relatives struggling with addiction, Marie-Mai meets with Dr. Marie-Ève Morin, a family doctor specializing in addiction and mental health, and Dr. Patrick Bordeaux, an associate professor of psychiatry at Université Laval to try to understand and find solutions for this disorder, which affects many people. She also speaks with people from all walks of life who are struggling with disorders, such as comedian Sophie Nélisse, author, actress and mental health activist Éliane Gagnon, and Olympic medalist Marianne St-Gelais. It airs on January 25 at 7:00 p.m. on Canal Vie, Canal D, and RDS INFO and on Friday, January 27 at 9:00 p.m. on Noovo. Also available on Crave from January 25.

RDS supports mental health

Throughout the day, flagship RDS programs will present interviews with mental health specialists and athletes who share their personal experiences on the subject: ex-cyclist Geneviève Jeanson (SPORTS 30), mental training specialist and psychologist at the Québec National Sport Institute, Amélie Soulard (LE 5 À 7), Natacha Llorens of the QMJHL, and Jérôme Tremblay of ANEB Québec, talking about eating disorders that affect junior players (HOCKEY 360) and former goalkeeper Cédrick Desjardins (L'ANTICHAMBRE).

RDS.ca will also present an interview with Andrée-Anne Barbeau and boxer Marie-Pier Houle. The VIDEO GAME section of the site will post an interview with Elsa Brais-Dussault, a psychologist specializing in video games. The RDS video zone and its social platforms will share various initiatives produced for television.

Crave, SUPER ÉCRAN and radio

The Crave platform will spotlight programming that explores mental health issues in a collection entitled "La santé mentale : créons un changement positif" [Mental Health: Take Action to Create Positive Change]. In this collection, viewers will find documentaries such as: SANTÉ MENTALE: L'AMÉRIQUE EN CRISE [MENTAL HEALTH: AMERICA IN CRISIS], MAMAN, POURQUOI TU PLEURES? [MAMA, WHY ARE YOU CRYING?], LA SANTÉ MENTALE : UNE NOTE À LA FOIS [MENTAL HEALTH: ONE NOTE AT A TIME], LA DÉTRESSE AU BOUT DU RANG [DISTRESS ON THE RANGE], the series EUPHORIA, and SORTEZ-MOI DE MOI [WAY OVER ME], the film MOMMY, and many others.

On SUPER ÉCRAN, the HBO documentary LE POIDS DE L'OR [THE WEIGHT OF GOLD], which explores mental health in sports, will be aired on January 25 starting at 9:00 p.m.

On January 25, Rouge FM and ÉNERGIE will air a mental health topic for their listeners during the day's main programming. In addition, Marie-Mai will be one of the Fantastiques presenters on VÉRONIQUE ET LES FANTASTIQUES, on which she will be discussing the documentary ACCRO : TROUBLES DE DÉPENDANCES.

Noovo, Noovo Info, Noovo.ca and Noovo Moi

Mental health will be an important part of the channel's programming. On LA SEMAINE DES 4 JULIE, Julie Snyder will welcome special guests to discuss mental health. In the CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER house, celebrities will have an opportunity to watch the documentary and then discuss it as a group. The entire discussion will also be aired on BIG BROTHER 7/7 on Vrak from 10:00 p.m.

On January 25, Noovo Info will also spotlight mental health throughout the day. A report on the pandemic's impact on youth and adolescents will be aired on various editions of FIL. This includes texts posted on noovo.info about the long process it takes to find a psychologist or therapist. At 10:30 p.m., the topic on LES DÉBATTEURS DE NOOVO will also be related to mental health.

Noovo.ca will offer a special mental health collection entitled "La santé mentale : parlons-en!" [Let's Talk About Mental Health], which will include SANTÉ MENTALE: PLUS FORTS ENSEMBLE [MENTAL HEALTH, STRONGER TOGETHER], MON PIRE CAUCHEMAR [MY WORST NIGHTMARE], SURVIVRE AU SPORT [SURVIVING SPORTS], and many others.

On Noovo Moi, mental health will be promoted all day long, to provide support and resources to those who are in need.

TIFF Bell Lightbox screening

TIFF celebrates the power of film to give voice to mental health experiences and to promote well-being by bringing people together. In support of Bell Let's Talk Day, join TIFF for a free retrospective screening of short films by Carol Nguyen, whose short film Nanitic is a 2022 Canada's Top Ten Official Selection, followed by an onstage conversation with the director about developing her voice as a filmmaker while exploring personal experiences of loss, identity, and her family's history.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police encourages mental health awareness across the country

The RCMP is committed to prioritizing mental health. This is part of their work to create positive change for the organization and the communities they serve. As a proud partner of Bell Let's Talk Day, they will be organizing flag raising ceremonies across the country to help raise awareness.

Hot Docs free mental health film screening and conversation

In partnership with Workman Arts and Hot Docs, Bell Let's Talk presents a free screening of My Sister Liv on Bell Let's Talk Day. Throughout the film, Liv's family bravely takes us on their private journey of love and loss, to help end youth suicide. Following the film, there will be a practical panel discussion with experts and special guests on the topic of suicide. Learn more and get your tickets at hotdocs.ca.

Fondation CERVO Québec mental health institute live panel discussion

Fondation CERVO will raise the Bell Let's Talk flag, followed by a virtual event on Facebook Live at 12:00 p.m. ET: On fait quoi maintenant ? Comme Caroline, on AGIT! The free event will share the personal testimonial of Caroline, an inspiring woman who decided to take action after struggling with mental health issues for thirty years.

Notable landmarks light up blue

To mark Bell Let's Talk Day, several notable landmarks and cities will light up blue, including Confederation Building and Government House in St. John's, Kingston City Hall and Market Square, the Ottawa sign in the ByWard Market, Vancouver City Hall and Burrard St. Bridge and, the Winnipeg sign.

Bell Let's Talk flag raisings

More than 200 communities and organizations around the country are showing their support for mental health with Bell Let's Talk flag raisings, including the communities of Channel-Port aux Basques, Charlottetown, Deer Lake, Fredericton, Kingston, Isaksimagit Inuusirmi Katujjiqatigiit Embrace Life Council, Kwikwetlem First Nation, Laval, Magog, Mississauga First Nation, Montréal, Ottawa, Paradise, Westmount, Whitefish River First Nation and Whitehorse. Flags will also be raised by the governments of Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, at Canadian Armed Forces bases, Royal Canadian Mounted Police divisions and police services around the country, and by various post-secondary institutions and Canadian Mental Health Association branches.

University and college student engagement

The Bell Let's Talk Campus Campaign will reach more than 200 universities, colleges and Cégeps throughout Canada. The campaign features a variety of events on campuses to promote student mental health and wellness, including more than 200 Bell Let's Talk varsity and collegiate games. Schools will also screen short films about mental health provided by the Au Contraire Film Festival. When students purchase a specialty item from participating Chartwells-run food service locations on campus today, 100% of the proceeds from sales of the specialty item will support their student mental health and well-being departments.

Belleville Chamber of Commerce "Let's Talk Over Breakfast"

Dedicated to improving awareness, acceptance and action in moving mental health forward, join the Belleville Chamber of Commerce at 7:00 a.m. ET to hear about mental wellness in the workplace.

Forest Therapy Walks with Kawartha Conservation

Led by Certified Forest Therapy Guide, Kristie Virgoe, these walks are an engaging way to reconnect with nature and yourself. Forest Therapy is an exploration of nature and our connectivity with the world around us. It is a slow-paced walk that involves engaging all of your senses as you explore the forest. Time in nature improves our mental, spiritual and physical well-being. To register, go to Calendar - Kawartha Conservation.

Hockey Talks – Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators will host their annual Bell Let's Talk night as part of the Hockey Talks mental health awareness initiative at the Canadian Tire Centre. Fans will have the chance to learn about mental health organizations DIFD (Do it For Daron) and Soldier On. In addition, Bell Let's Talk ambassador Mary Walsh along with Friend of Bell Let's Talk Stephanie Richardson will drop the ceremonial puck to kick off the evening.

Hockey Talks – Place Bell

The Rockets of Laval and Bell Let's Talk are partnering for Hockey Talks at Place Bell. Fans will hear about the Fondation Cité de la Santé and Bell Let's Talk ambassadors will greet the fans, hand out bracelets, and show support for mental health.

Punjabi Resilience & Empowerment in Mental Health ("P.R.E.M.")

PREM members will hold presentations in classrooms in NE Calgary on Bell Let's Talk Day to highlight books authored and published by BIPOC communities working in mental health, and discuss why representation matters from a mental health lens, "seeing yourself reflected in the society that you reside in."

Raptors 905 take Bell Let's Talk to the hardwood

Raptors 905, NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, will host its annual Bell Let's Talk Day game against Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans. With a special tip-off at 11:00 a.m. ET, local students have been invited to enjoy the game and learn more about how to create positive change for mental health.

Timmins Rock Bell Let's Talk Game

Join the Timmins Rock CJHL Junior A Hockey Club as they raise awareness for mental health at their annual Bell Let's Talk game night. Tickets available at https://timminsrock.com/tickets.

Workshop: A Courageous Act: Seeking Support

Nisa Helpline is hosting a free workshop in Her Wellness Journey series, A Courageous Act: Seeking Support with Saadia Khan, ICF-Certified Life Coach. In this workshop, Khan will be sharing insightful knowledge on what it means to seek help and how to build a positive support system. As well as explore what help looks like for an individual whether it's therapy, talking to the right friend, engaging in an activity or learning new skills and most importantly, letting go of any stigma, guilt, shame associated with needing professionals, resources and tools to help you through a difficult time.

Notable events after January 25 :

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce - Creating Mentally Safe Spaces in the Workplace

On January 26, hear from Deborah Gillis, President & CEO of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) Foundation, about her own experiences leading through the pandemic and the evidence-based resources that can help you prioritize mental health in the workplace. With the pandemic, your team faced isolation, anxiety, illness, and uncertainty. Now more than ever, workplaces need to talk and address mental health challenges. As leader in your organization, what can you do to create a safe space where your people feel the best? Also, as a leader – how are you taking care of your own mental health? The weight of our workloads, personal life and state of the world can be heavy.

Celebrating Bell Let's Talk Day: Understanding Suicide Risk Interventions

Navigating Onward (a division of London Family Court Clinic) and the London-Middlesex Suicide Prevention Council are hosting a free half day workshop, Understanding Suicide Risk Interventions presented by Heather Fredin B.A., D.A.T., M.Ed., Counselling Psychology, Registered Psychotherapist from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. ET on January 26. This half-day session will provide practical strategies for understanding effective interventions for suicide risk reduction - current research and practice.

Launch of the Arborescence T'as Ta Place virtual space for those between the ages of 13 and 25

On January 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET, you are invited to participate in the first mental health event for family members on the virtual space created by Arborescence's youth services. Create your avatar in an 8-bit environment to speak with psychosocial staff, play arcade games, consult documentation on mental health issues, listen to podcasts, and more! The virtual space T'as Ta Place is similar to an online youth club. Free online event. To register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdYvRSR0gVqUNGV2W-o7ZX39eldBQjaDGSk77xZb1Jkq82DSg/viewform

Arborescence conference "C'est normal" ["It's Normal"], for members and non-members Wednesday, February 1, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET, Arborescence invites you to listen to the story of Angie Dupuis, family peer support worker. During this conference, she will share her experience and knowledge to provide you with the tools you need to support a loved one living with mental health issues. Free in-person event at 1260 Sainte-Catherine St. East, Suite 210 across from the Beaudry metro station. To register: send an email to [email protected].

Online Woodland Drawing Workshop with Lucia Laford

Guided by Lucia Laford (Waawaaskone Qwe) artists of all ages and abilities are invited to learn how to draw in a Woodland Arts style! This workshop is part of VIBE Arts' Boreal Creates programming. VIBE Arts' will also make an announcement about a new Bell Let's Talk partnership.

Workplace Mental Health Leadership™ certificate program

As part of Bell's commitment to leading by example in our own workplace and encouraging greater workplace engagement across Canada, we are now also offering the Workplace Mental Health Leadership™ certificate program at no cost to select Bell and Bell Let's Talk partners.

Let's change this. Take action on Bell Let's Talk Day and all year long!

On January 25 and every day throughout the year, we can all take meaningful action to create positive change. Let's change this asks everyone to play a role and provides practical examples of ways to create change in our homes, schools, workplaces and communities. Here are some actions we can all take:

C hoose a mental health organization to learn about or support

hoose a mental health organization to learn about or support H elp a friend struggling with their mental health by learning how to support them

elp a friend struggling with their mental health by learning how to support them A sk about how your school, workplace or community is creating change for mental health

sk about how your school, workplace or community is creating change for mental health N urture your own well-being by practicing and learning mental health strategies

urture your own well-being by practicing and learning mental health strategies G et involved in a mental health initiative or organize an event to support mental health

et involved in a mental health initiative or organize an event to support mental health Engage in conversations about mental health to fight stigma

Visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk for more ideas and share your actions using #BellLetsTalk and help inspire others to join the movement to create positive change.

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars – Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership -and is a driver of Bell for Better. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,400 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

