TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Steve McGirr, the Chair of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Wellner, Martine Irman and Jaqui Parchment to the board. Mr. Wellner and Ms. Irman will join the board in September 2023, and Ms. Parchment will join the board in January 2025.

Mr. Wellner is a highly experienced corporate executive who currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Revera Inc. With more than 30 years of significant global experience in biotech, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare services, he has led several organizations including Eli Lilly's German operations, LifeLabs/ CML Healthcare and Therapure Biopharma. He currently serves on the board of Andlauer Health Group and has previously served on the boards of FreshBooks, Novadaq Technologies and has been an advisor to Lumira Capital. Mr. Wellner holds an Honours Bachelor of Science degree in Life Sciences from Queen's University and has received the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Ms. Irman is a senior financial executive with more than 30 years of experience in financial services. She most recently served as Senior Vice President, TD Bank Group and the Vice Chair, Head of Global Enterprise Banking, TD Securities. She is also a seasoned board director and currently serves on the boards of TMX Group, First National Financial Corporation, Plan International Canada, and the St. Michael's Hospital Foundation. Ms. Irman holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Financial Studies from Western University, received her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors and graduated from the Advanced Management Program at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Ms. Parchment is a senior business executive with more than 35 years of experience, including most recently as CEO of Mercer Canada. She previously served as leader of Mercer Canada's investment business. Throughout her career she has advised a wide range of boards and employers on pension, investment and human capital issues. She currently serves on the boards of the Canadian Olympic Committee and the BlackNorth Initiative, and previously served on the Board of the Business Council of Canada. Ms. Parchment holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Actuarial Science from the University of Waterloo and has earned her Associate designation from the Society of Actuaries and her Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is jointly sponsored by the Ontario Teachers' Federation (OTF) and the Government of Ontario. Each sponsor appoints five directors, and they jointly appoint an eleventh person to serve as Chair. Mr. Wellner was appointed by the Government of Ontario, and Ms. Irman and Ms. Parchment were both appointed by OTF.

About Ontario Teachers'

Ontario Teachers' is a global investor with net assets of $249.8 billion as at June 30, 2023. We invest in more than 50 countries in a broad array of assets including public and private equities, fixed income, credit, commodities, natural resources, infrastructure, real estate and venture growth to deliver retirement income for 336,000 working members and pensioners.

With offices in Toronto, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mumbai and San Francisco, our more than 400 investment professionals bring deep expertise in industries ranging from agriculture to artificial intelligence. We are a fully funded defined benefit pension plan and have earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.4% since the plan's founding in 1990. At Ontario Teachers', we don't just invest to make a return, we invest to shape a better future for the teachers we serve, the businesses we back, and the world we live in. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

