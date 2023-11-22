BLAINVILLE, QC, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Toitures Hogue Inc. of Blainville, ranked first among roofing specialists in Quebec's top 300 SME's, has just passed the $60 million mark in sales, with a workforce of over 225 employees: and the company continues to be on a roll.

The roofs of large complexes can present many challenges, but nothing stands in the way of Toitures Hogue's expert roofers. (CNW Group/Toitures Hogue inc.) President and CEO Jocelyn Hogue regularly tours the company's major worksites. (CNW Group/Toitures Hogue inc.)

CEO Jocelyn Hogue pointed out today that the aging real estate market in Montreal and Quebec is no stranger to this growth, which continues to accelerate year after year. According to Mr. Hogue, the competent authorities should take seriously the many warnings from the industry that the accelerated ageing of the building stock in recent years should sound the alarm for the relevance of a new legislative and regulatory framework relating exclusively to the roofs of large buildings; rather like the compulsory inspection of the facades of buildings over 5 storeys every 5 years.

"The hundreds of interventions we've carried out over the past few years on a wide range of buildings of all sizes clearly demonstrate that new measures must be taken to ensure the health of building roofs and, by the way, the safety of their tens of thousands of users and tenants," says Mr. Hogue.

For the head of the 50-year-old company, one of the best managed in Canada, this is in the cultural and economic interest of the community, and for good reason: the filing of the 2023-2024-2025 assessment rolls shows that the tax base of the Greater Montreal area, with its real estate values, has increased significantly by 32.4%, for a total value of the 502,789 assessment units registered of $526.3 billion ($526.3G).

According to Mr. Hogue, this is all the more important given that the real estate stock in the Greater Montreal area is mainly made up of residential buildings, with 459,329 units, representing 91% of these and 70% of the values entered on the rolls.

Among residential buildings, condominiums account for the largest number of assessment units, 173,936, or 35% of the real estate stock. Non-residential buildings account for 5.49% of assessment units but contribute 25% of roll values.

"With the climatic upheavals of recent years, the roofs of buildings of all categories have been subjected to unusual aggression, affecting their integrity and state of health, as they are increasingly subjected to the stress of climate and atypical and often exceptional weather conditions," continued the president of Toitures Hogue, pointing out that a mandatory inspection of commercial, industrial, institutional and residential (high-rise) roofs every 2 years would not be an unreasonable measure in the circumstances. It's a proactive preventive measure to protect assets that often last a lifetime, and one that all property owners would welcome.

Extending the useful and safe life of countless commercial, industrial, institutional and residential roofs remains a fundamental commitment of Toitures Hogue to its customers from all walks of life, as part of its desire to contribute to the integrity and longevity of Montreal and Quebec's built heritage.

