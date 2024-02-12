BLAINVILLE, QC, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Quebec's largest roofer, Toitures Hogue of Blainville, delivered two worksites of exceptional scope and complexity in Montreal at the end of the year and beginning of 2024, on the sites of two of Montreal's most iconic complexes, 120 and 170 years old.

The site of the former CN workshops in Pointe Saint-Charles is one of the largest of its kind ever carried out in Montreal: the equivalent of 7 soccer fields! (CNW Group/Toitures Hogue inc.)

First, the former CN Workshops site, located at 1830 rue Leber in Pointe-St-Charles, saw its roof - one of the largest existing industrial roofs in Montreal, perhaps the largest - completely rehabilitated to the full extent of its 300,000 sq. ft., with nearly 94,000 completed by the end of the project, late 2023, early 2024: the equivalent of more than 7 soccer fields. Toitures Hogue had begun work in 2021.

This project is part of the redevelopment of the former industrial workshops, to which major real estate developers wish to add a residential and commercial sector. In 2011, the former AMT has set up a maintenance center here. Today, the site is home to major film and television production studios.

"This mandate had a very high difficulty coefficient due to the presence of strategic companies in these facilities," said Toiture Hogue president Jocelyn Hogue, adding that the project presented challenges related to the worksite environment, requiring the coordination of several trades who had to work together to fit out the new studios, while respecting the filming schedules of the existing studios and limiting noise at certain times.

Also, during the dismantling of the old roof, a number of surprises and unforeseen circumstances arose, including a large section of decking that had previously burned down, and old patches made by another contractor who was clearly not up to code. This project proved to be a model of cooperation between all parties involved: the customer, the tenants and the other contractors.

The second major project was the Pensionnat du Saint-Nom-de-Marie in Outremont, which, now 120 years old, has just undergone a major facelift.

Erected at the foot of Mont-Royal, on Côte Ste-Catherine, behind the Université de Montréal, its immense and atypical ornamental roof has been completely rebuilt and refurbished, starting with the domed bell tower. Phase 1 covers an area of 30,140 sq. ft. "We had to perform an almost surgical operation and do a real artist's job to complete this mandate to everyone's expectations", continued the company's CEO, emphasizing the presence of a baguette roof, a balustrade with ornaments, some of which had to be reproduced faithfully to the original architectural elements. Aretiers, colonettes, dormers, chimneys, windows and other occulus-type openings have all been replaced.

Mr. Hogue concluded by declaring himself very proud of his employees, who deployed their talent and energy in strict compliance with the rules of the art.

