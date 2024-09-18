"Military Family Appreciation Day was established to celebrate, acknowledge, and honour the unwavering support of those who stand beside our service members," said Rick Seymour, CEO, Together We Stand. "We know that freedom isn't free and this day is a moment to acknowledge the essential role military families make in defending our country, even without the uniform."

A strong Canadian military means a strong Canada, but the Canadian armed forces is currently facing a crisis of unprecedented proportions with a shortage of more than 16,000 members. Unlike most employment opportunities, a life in the Canadian military requires incredible sacrifice, one that often goes unseen.

Each year, over 10,000 military families in Canada are required to relocate due to new postings, leaving behind not only their support networks and careers but also the stability of their communities. Nearly half of military spouses say they face challenges in accessing adequate housing, career opportunities, and essential services such as doctors and mental health services following relocation. What's more, of the nearly $500,000 in assistance Together we Stand has provided to military families over the past three years, nearly half of this funding has been dedicated to addressing urgent food security needs.

"Canadian military families are the silent strength beside serving members, enduring immense challenges and making sacrifices that often go unnoticed," said Eleanor Millar, working military mother and Military Family Advisory Committee Vice-Chair at Together We Stand. "For military families, the simple activities of civilian life, like finding childcare, taking your child to a doctor, or buying an affordable home, can be incredibly difficult. Military Family Appreciation Day is an opportunity to recognize and thank families for the burden they shoulder to keep Canadians safe."

Amidst the escalating cost of living in Canada, a nationwide housing crisis, a shortage of available doctors, and heightened operational demands on an already stretched-thin military, the strain on military families is bound to intensify over time. Consequently, many military families are now confronted with the decision of whether to relinquish their dedication to service in pursuit of greater stability and well-being for their loved ones.

As a not-for-profit organization that puts military families first, Together We Stand supports military families by providing financial assistance, care packages and education about military family life. The organization worked closely with the federal government to establish Military Family Appreciation Day as a nationally recognized observance. The third Friday in September is now known annually as Military Family Appreciation Day across Canada - the first and only day in Canada dedicated to military families. In honour of the day, Together We Stand is encouraging Canadians to express their gratitude by making a donation and sharing messages of support with military families on social media using the hashtag #MFAD.

To learn more about MFAD and how to make a difference, visit www.twsfoundation.ca .

About Together We Stand:

The Together We Stand Foundation was created to recognize, thank and pay tribute to patriotic Canadian military families. Multiple deployments, frequent moves, isolation, separation, fear for the life of their loved ones - these are some of the unique challenges that Canada's brave military families face daily. They do so proudly, with great resiliency, and often without recognition or appreciation.

Together We Stand serves Canada's military families by celebrating their contribution to our country, supporting families in need of a hand up, and educating the civilian population about the pivotal role these families play in the country's safety and security.

About Military Family Appreciation Day (MFAD):

Military Family Appreciation Day (MFAD) was created to celebrate, acknowledge and honour those who stand beside the uniform. To raise awareness of the challenges, sacrifices and resiliency military families face as they support their loved ones who are currently serving, or have served in the Canadian Armed Forces. In 2019, military family not-for-profit Together We Stand decided it was time to find a way in which the organization, and the country as a whole, could thank all Canadian military families for their service to our country – so they set their sights on creating a nationally recognized day. Working to establish a unanimous consent motion passed through the House of Commons, Together We Stand produced Canada's first ever Military Family Appreciation Day, which is now celebrated each year on the third Friday in September.

