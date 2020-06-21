Together, let's celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day!

QUÉBEC CITY, June 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Today marks the summer solstice, and despite the constraints imposed by the worldwide public health crisis, we can all take the time to recognize and celebrate the cultural and linguistic diversity of Indigenous Peoples in Québec. This is the invitation made today by Sylvie D'Amours, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, on National Indigenous Peoples Day.

This year, in particular, National Indigenous Peoples Day is a time to recall Indigenous Peoples' history, and celebrate their resilience as we strive to fight inequality, banish injustice and honor each nation's unique expressions.

"Join me and the whole of Québec in this celebration of First Peoples, their culture and their identity! I would like this day to be seen, not just as a unique moment of celebration for Indigenous communities, but also as an invitation for us all to work together to ensure a better future for Indigenous Peoples in Québec. Since our government was formed, we have sought to work in a spirit of cooperation to give a sense of safety and wellbeing back to Indigenous individuals living in urban areas and in their communities. This celebration also gives us a chance to express our friendship and respect for First Nations and Inuit."

Sylvie D'Amours, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

"I am proud to join with the whole of the government to celebrate this special day with Indigenous communities, as we take the opportunity to highlight the key contribution made by the history and culture of First Nations and Inuit in Québec."

Denis Lamothe, Member for Ungava

